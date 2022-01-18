My Chemical Romance leads Strip’s When We Were Young festival

Dozens of emo and rock bands are taking over the Strip festival parcel on Oct. 22.

My Chemical Romance performs during day 1 of the Voodoo Experience at City Park on October 28, 2011, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Hayley Williams of Paramore performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Friday, June 8, 2018, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

The top emo and rock artists of this generation are performing at Las Vegas Festival Grounds about a week before Halloween.

The When We Were Young festival is set for Oct. 22, taking up the concert parcel on the southwest corner of the Strip and Sahara Avenue. My Chemical Romance, Paramore, A Day To Remember, The Used, Taking Back Sunday, Avril Lavigne, Dashboard Confessional, Jimmy Eat World, Alkaline Trio and The All American Rejects are among the dozens of artists descending on the daylong festival.

Organizers are offering a presale at 10 a.m. Friday for fans who sign up for early access to passes online at whenwewereyoungfestival.com. Following the presale, remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning at 2 p.m. Friday. GA tickets start at $224.99, GA+ tickets start at $399.99, and VIP tickets start at $499.99. VIP cabanas also will be available to purchase for guests 21 years of age and older.

Headliner My Chemical Romance has not played in Las Vegas since 2011 at Red Rock Amphitheater, which closed soon after that performance. The band had co-headlined with Blink-182.

My Chemical Romance reunited in December 2019 and had been booked at T-Mobile Arena the following October when the venue shut down for COVID.

