‘N Sync, Backsteet Boys, Boyz II Men repped in vintage Vegas show

Nick Carter, left, and Joey Fatone perform at Bingo Under the Stars on Friday, June 18, 2021, at The Grove in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

AJ McLean, Wanya Morris, Nick Carter and Joey Fatone are shown in a promotional photo for “After Party, The Ultimate Las Vegas Experience.” The show is set to perform four dates in August at Sands Showroom at The Venetian. (Denise Truscello)

AJ McLean, from left, Joey Fatone, and Nick Carter attend Bingo Under the Stars on Friday, June 18, 2021, at The Grove in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men performs at the Vegas Strong Benefit concert at the T-Mobile Arena, Friday Dec 1, 2017 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP)

Las Vegas productions have long attempted to instill a Rat Pack vibe, with varying degrees of success. But the show coming to the Strip in August seems to have hit on a winning formula.

We have four famous entertainers who can sing, groove, tell a funny story and swill a little booze. For good measure, this show is staged where the legendary Sands once stood.

“After Party, The Ultimate Las Vegas Experience,” set for Aug. 19-22 at Sands Showroom at The Venetian, is this Rat Pack-ian scene. The greatest-hits hang stars Joey Fatone of ’N Sync, AJ McLean and Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys, and Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men (tickets start at $65, minus fees, and are on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday at Ticketmaster.com, Venetian.com or any Venetian box office).

The show is set as a collection of classics from all three 1990s-era boy bands. A live band, familiar dance steps and classic stage shtick will rule the night. The respective boy-banders have teased rehearsal clips on social media for weeks.

“Being onstage has always been a part of all of us so having the opportunity to create a show with the best songs of all our groups has been a lot of fun,” Fatone said in the show’s news release. “Working together has brought up so many memories and I’m excited to see how the fans react to seeing us all on stage together.”

Fatone also said the gang will welcome guest stars, so anticipate rotating guests in the same strata as the main headliners dropping into The Venetian. The show’s Sands Showroom and heritage location only adds veneer to its Vintage Vegas theme.

“We’ve had so much fun putting this show together and finally sharing a stage, I can’t wait to share it with the fans,” McLean said.

The show is co-produced by Joe Mulvihill’s Mulvi Group, Adam Steck’s SPI Entertainment and Live Nation.

Steck and Mulvihill, who produces Boyz II Men, have been working toward this concept for at least a dozen years. Steck actually had built a template for a similarly themed show in 2008, with a lotta “Joeys” in the mix.

Steck also was working with Las Vegas publicist Laura Herlovich at the time. Fatone, Joey Lawrence, Joey McIntyre of New Kids on the Block and Drew Lachey of 98 Degrees had tentatively agreed to star in a show dubbed “The Players Club” at the Flamingo. McIntyre is appearing for eight shows in from Aug. 26-Sept. 19 at Sands Showroom.

“The schedules wouldn’t permit that from happening, but we have been trying to put this together ever since,” says Steck, whose company has just taken over operations at The Strat Showroom and also runs Thunderland Showroom at Excalibur. “We couldn’t’ be more excited to finally make it happen.”

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Dr. Miriam Adelson, the majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

John Katsilometes' column runs daily in the A section.