New Edition, Bruno Mars, Phish top Kats! Vegas awards

The 2024 Kats! Awards takes a look back at the memorable individuals and events of the Las Vegas entertainment scene in 2024.

Bob Weir is shown during Dead & Company's opening night at the Sphere on Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

A scene from Phish's opening night at the Sphere in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 19, 2024. (Alive Coverage)

Bruno Mars performs during Preakness Day at Pimlico Race Course on May 20, 2023, in Baltimore. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun/TNS)

Bobby Brown with New Edition Performs during the The Culture Tour 2022 at State Farm Arena on Sunday, February 20, 2022, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)

A scene from Phish's opening night at the Sphere in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 19, 2024. (Alive Coverage)

Bruno Mars, in a shirt he describes as "Vegas, baby," performs at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Ramos)

New Edition is shown at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. The iconic R&B band has added more dates to its residency. (Denise Truscello/AEG)

The annual Kats! Awards, a celebration of the year past, are back. These awards date to 2009 and are at once nonbinding and nonexistent.

There is no physical plaque or trophy, or Bootlegger Bistro gift cart awarded. Just bragging rights (as opposed to bragging wrongs) at Strip and off-Strip haunts.

The veteran stand-up comic Rob Sherwood tells a joke about “participation” awards, about when his son got an award in T-ball who took home a sixth-place trophy. “Who’s he bragging to? The kid who took seventh place?”

This wins the Kats! Awards for Best Joke About an Award.

Rife with mirth, the honors for the memorable individuals and events of ‘24.

Residency of the Year: New Edition at Encore Theater. A very difficult call, as we cover all Vegas residency productions. But we are sold on this R&B celebration, especially when the realigned lineup crushes “Mr. Telephone Man” (with wall-mounted, rotary-phone prop) to a feverish audience that has included Flavor Flav and Mike Tyson. That song and album celebrated its 40th anniversary this month, but Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michel Bivins, Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill are the fastest sellout ever at the theater. The show returns Feb. 12-22.

Unexpected Sphere Experience of the Year: The finale of Phish’s four-show run took our brain on a ride. The band clambered out of its 30-minute intermission with a 10-minute voyage through “2001” with the screens spilling luminescent life. Playing a 10-minute jam after a 30-minute intermission is some kinda confident. I’d never seen Phish before Sphere. I have now attended exactly half of their four shows in Vegas. I can’t believe they built this production for just four shows. A request for more in ‘25, or beyond.

Deity Vibe Award: Rock legend Bob Weir’s vast, black-and-white image during Dead & Company’s Sphere shows was imposing and even disquieting, but not in a negative way.

24K Magic Award for Headliner of the Year: Bruno Mars. His explosive production has run 17 legs at Park Theater/Dolby Live since opening NYE weekend 2017. He was among the first to pouch phones in Yondr cases, freeing up a version of “I Took Your Phones Away,” heard only in the theater. The “Uptown Funk” singer wants the crowd tuned in on his performance, not recording the show, and the result is the 5,000 or so fans packing the place go nuts. A favorite moment: The unveiling of his artificial smoke machine, costing upwards of $15,000 per show, so he needs to use it, every night.

Just Duet Award: To Mars and Lady Gaga on “Die With a Smile” at Dolby Live and later The Pinky Ring at Bellagio in August, just as the single was released; and Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, on Shelton’s “Happy Anywhere,” at the VIP opening of Ole Red Las Vegas.

The $100,ooo Upgrade Award: Adele offered a fan seated upstairs in the Colosseum, house left, a chance to sit up close in the orchestra section during every show. On some nights this was indeed $1,000 upgrade, 100 times over.

Rocking Vegas Theme Award: The Killers blazed through “Hot Fuss” at the Colosseum with a Vegas-themed set highlighted by a Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in the back of the room.

Vintage Vegas Scheduling Award: To David Copperfield, who on Wednesday finishes a run of 36 shows in 12 days at his eponymous theater at MGM Grand.

Only In Vegas Award (Strip division): Dita Von Teese, replete with wondrous variety acts and authentic “Jubilee” costumes at Voltaire at The Venetian. A gorgeous, chic, classically staged Vegas experience.

Only In Vegas Award (off-Strip division): Amy Saunders’ “Mavericks” at Plaza Showroom. Saunders’ wild side acts and command of the stage, and support from Plaza CEO Jonathan Jossel, have us finally believing live entertainment has a place on Fremont Street.

Myron’s Hall of Fame Charter Member Awards: Keith Thompson and The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas and Clint Holmes, both of whom premiered at then Cabaret Jazz the year it opened, 2012. Local favorite Lon Bronson Band followed in ‘13, entering a next-level era in its 30-year Vegas career. Since then, such Vegas standouts as Frankie Moreno, David Perrico’s Pop Strings and Michelle Johnson have filled the room. That is of course not the full list, but a sampling, and they are all still top draws into 2025. Their success has inspired myriad local acts, leading to …

Best Small-Capacity Venue: Myron’s sound-and-light setup, seating plot and deco design, stands alone. This room is the brass ring for Vegas artists, and national acts.

Rising Artist Award: See Christine Shebeck ASAP, thank me later.

Mystique Award: To “Fantasy” at Luxor producer Anita Mann, whose dance career covers decades and includes stints on Elvis movies (“Spinout” “Clambake” and “Speedway”), as choreographer for the Jerry Lewis MDA Labor Day Telethon, the Miss America Pageant and the Solid Gold Dancers. Just last month I learned Mann was the featured dancer in The Monkees’ video for “Cuddly Toy.” This intel coincides with Micky Dolenz’s appearance at The Strat Theater on Valentine’s Day.

Best Jazz/Dinner Combo: Vic’s Las Vegas, just across from The Smith Center, is like a visit to a swanky club in Manhattan. Benny Banack III, Patrick Hogan and Joe Lano Trio all coming up next month.

Best Non-Dispensary, Live Music Club: Dispensary Lounge on Tropicana and Eastern avenues was rocking it long before dispensaries of another fragrance popped up in Vegas. Proprietor Adele Bellas (the original Adele) believes in live music, and also cheeseburger specials.

Spirit of 77 Award: To the Red Rocker, Sammy Hagar, bringing his “Best of All Worlds” Van Halen-fueled show to Dolby Live in April.

Exploding Watermelon Award for Best Prop Comic: Inside joke on the title, but Carrot Top is still king at Luxor.

Bedazzled Throne Award for Best No-Prop Comic: Luenell, all night long in her late-night shows Sundays and Mondays at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club. Buckle up, as they say. Luenell walks in funny.

Cellar Ascension Award: The Comedy Cellar at the Rio has signed a three-year extension at the Rio, huge positive news for owner Noam Dworman, who operates the legendary club in Manhattan.

Unexpected Song Revival: To “All You Get From Love is a Love Song,” written by my former uncle-by-marriage and famed Idaho singer-songwriter Steve Eaton. I have learned recently this song is still being performed in Vegas by vocal great Rita Lim, and also “Carpenters Legacy” stars Sally Olson and Ned Mills. Steve had recorded this song in the early ’70s, then the Righteous Brothers included a version on their 1975 “Sons of Mrs. Righteous” album. The Carpenters recorded it in 1977, and it hit the Top 40. I’ve sent Steve a video of Rita singing the song, most recently at Vic’s. Trust me, the family is floored by this development.

Kool Concept Award: “Be Kool,” a musical centering on the career of Kool & The Gang, being developed by band founder Robert “Kool” Bell and famed “Splash” producer Jeff Kutash. Think a funky version of “Jersey Boys.”

Club Hype Award: Caspian’s Cocktails & Caviar, with its blend of rock and caviar for the masses, celebrating its long-awaited debut at Caesars Palace.

Magician of the Year: Piff the Magic Dragon. He’s holding the award until Penn & Teller win it next year, after celebrating their 50th anniversary.

Golden Bucket List Award: Wayne Newton’s “Up Close & Personal” at Flamingo draws the fans seeking a return to Vegas’ golden era of showmanship. And 40-plus dates coming in ‘25.

Best Cool Hang Venue ‘24: Damian Costa is crushing it at The Composers Room at Historic Commercial Center with regular performances from Keith Thomspon’s “Piano Party,” Kelly Clinton-Holmes’ “Sit In,” rockers Stephanie Calvert and Chris Marion’s “The Hang,” and a wildly entertaining, ’90s throwback “Boy Band Brunch” show on Sundays. But this place offers even more than great talent. A longtime UNLV, South Point and Caesars Entertainment official, Costa’s Las Vegas roots and personal touches are evident at every turn. And also, free parking.

Nutty Award for Legendary Musical Concept: “The Nutty Professor” was showcased for sold-out audiences at Hale Centre Theater in Utah from July 1-Aug. 10. The brilliantly executed, in-the-round production has kept Jerry Lewis’ favorite film alive. The long-term goal is to bring it to Broadway. As Lewis’ widow, Sam, said at the close of a show we caught in August, “This can’t be the end.” And know that Ahmet Zappa, a son of rock legend Frank Zappa, is on the project’s creative team.

Hot Rod Rocker Award: Danny “The Count” Koker is a rock star who runs Count’s Kustoms vintage-car shop and Count’s Vamp’d rock club on West Sahara. His business figured mightily in the “Counting Cars” History series, a spin-off of “Pawn Stars.” A goal this coming year is to just blast into Koker’s club in my ‘67 Mercury Cougar. Or maybe just park on the sidewalk at the club’s entrance. Whatever, we’ll film it all …

Exceeds The Hype Award: Carlos Santana at House of Blues. Not enough words for this spiritual experience.

The Healing Award: Retire this one for Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns, 7:30 p.m. Mondays at the Copa Room at Bootlegger Bistro. Drumming legend Steve Gadd sat in with the band this month (Gadd played on Paul Simon’s “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover” and “Late in the Evening,” Herbie Mann’s “Hi-jack” and Steely Dan’s “Aja”). But even without superstar guests, “The Healing” is achieved, every time. And you can add Jerry Lopez’s more recent project, The Windjammers, the gold standard among Vegas yacht rock bands. Genius in multiple genres.

Charity Champ: Mark Shunock has created a philanthropic phenomenon with Mondays Dark. His vision, indefatigable work ethic and capacity to galvanize the community has only grown since 2013. As always we are eager to see what he’s got planned for ‘25 and beyond.

Ongoing Pandemic Success Story Award: To Ken Henderson’s Notoriety Live, which opened just as COVID took hold and held on through the shutdown. Friday night anchor Chase Brown and his Disco Ladder are just one of many reasons to support the venue on the top level of Neonopolis.

Tease This Award: Keep an eye on the happenings at Huntridge Theater, beginning in Q1 ‘25.

Oh Baby Award: Zion Martyn as Dr. Libido and Poppy Fairbairn as Nurse Naughty are at the center of the adult/comedy hit “Rouge” at The Strat Theater. They are commonly known as Zion & Poppy onstage. Poppy was performing while pregnant through Aug. 13, giving birth Aug. 29 to 8.1-pound baby boy Zedrick David Martyn. Poppy was back on stage Sept. 25, medically cleared to perform for all that time, missing just six weeks total.

Best Advice from Competitive Eater: Siegel’s Bagelmania World Eating Championship victor Joey Chestnut confided, “They put a little extra cream cheese on. It tasted good. But cream cheese slows you down.”

We Can’t Close The Column Without Mentioning Him Award: Kenny Davidsen, still motoring along with his “Bowtie Cabaret” shows at Tuscany’s Piazza Lounge. I was there a few weeks back, having traveled on the One After 909.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.