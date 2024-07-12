New Elvis show rocks his original Las Vegas hotel

Daniel Durston and three top-notch backing singers carry the show in “The King Comes Home.”

Daniel Durston as Elvis is backed by Paige Strafella, Joey Calveri and Sujana Chand in "The King Comes Home" at Westgate Cabaret on Thursday, July 11, 2024. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats 1 Threads/Instagram

Terry Fator is shown with puppet Vikki the Cougar at The Strat Showroom on Friday, July 6, 2024. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Terry Fator is shown with puppet Barry Fabulous at The Strat Showroom on Friday, July 6, 2024. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Elvis tribute artist Daniel Durston stands backstage at the Westgate in Las Vegas Friday, June 14, 2024, where The King himself stopped to pray before each of his sold-out shows at what was then the International. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The rule is unwritten, but adhered to dutifully: Westgate should always honor Elvis Presley.

An Elvis show is back in the room as resort continues its relationship with Elvis that dates to the hotel’s opening as the International 55 years ago this month. “The King Comes Home” at Westgate Cabaret opened in June. The tribute has already been extended through July 2025, with veteran Elvis tribute artist Daniel Durston starring.

Durston is a former housemate on “Big Brother” (out of the Elvis persona). The show’s star leads a journey through Presley’s early recordings, film career, 1968 comeback special and Las Vegas residency.

I caught the show Thursday night, its 12th performance. It’s the latest show at Westgate Cabaret produced by Doug and Jackie Miranda’s DDM Productions, along with “Soul of Motown” in the same room.

Durston is seemingly tireless performer, though his sweat gives away how exhausting it is to portray Presley. The showman starts in the familiar gold-lame jacket. He moves through costumed numbers, including the wicked, black-leather suit and white western-cut suit from the ’68 show, the black suit he opened with at International in ‘69, and the jewel encrusted jump suit from the balance of his Vegas residency.

All the hits are there, and at least one — “Can’t Help Falling in Love” — is performed twice, in the movie segment and again at the close.

Highlights included a powerful “Jailhouse Rock,” terrifically challenging to sing and perform; an acoustic set that hearkens to ’68, in which Durston strums the guitar live (the show’s music is otherwise tracked); and a bouncy “Viva Las Vegas” where Durston moves through the crowd. He stopped at his best buddy and fellow Elvis tribute artist, Travis Allen, of “All Shook Up” at Alexis Park.

Up until “The King Comes Home” opened, “All Shook Up” was the only ticketed Elvis show performed in Las Vegas (“Big Elvis” Pete Vallee is still the King of the Strip at Harrah’s Piano Bar, but his afternoon shows are no-cover).

It was Allen’t first visit to see his buddy’s show. These ETAs need to stick together.

The show’s invaluable backing vocalists are Paige Strafella, a busy and beloved singer in VegasVille who books the singers for “Mondays Dark” at the Space; Joey Calveri and Sujana Chand.

The performers are front and center throughout, nowhere to hide behind any massive production.

Elvis fans, especially, should love “TKCH,” in shorthand, for at least another year. The show is a Presley-themed complement to “My Brother Elvis,” hosted by Elvis’s half-brother, David Stanley, inside International Theater. That experience is back July 24.

Fans can take the Elvis tour backstage at International Theater with upgrades to either show; hit “add-ons” on Ticketmaster to make it happen. It’s worth a traipse.

