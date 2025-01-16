New Las Vegas Strip dayclub taking over famous party venue

DJ superstar Kygo and his manager, Myles Shear, join Tao Group Hospitality for a new club at MGM Grand.

A rendering of Palm Tree Beach Club at MGM Grand, due to open in 2025 at the former Wet Republic venue. (Tao Group Hospitality)

An “eclectic” entertainment venue is opening at the MGM Grand space that helped catapult the Strip’s dayclub phenomenon.

Palm Tree Club at MGM Grand is scheduled to debut this May. The tropical oasis overtakes the resort’s Wet Republic space. Wet Republic was a leader in the dayclub trend when it opened in 2008. The space underwent a major overhaul just before the pandemic in 2019, and celebrated its final pool party season in 2024.

Palm Tree Beach Club — which we’ll refer to as PTBC in shorthand — is a partnership of Palm Tree Crew hospitality company and Tao Group Hospitality. Norwegian DJ star Kygo and his nightlife-powerhouse manager, Myles Shear, are Palm Tree Crew’s founding partners.

The company was founded in 2021. A roster of top-level headliners is forthcoming.

“For the past four years, Palm Tree Crew has been committed to creating unforgettable live music experiences around the world, and as we continue to expand into the hospitality sector, it’s only fitting for Palm Tree Crew to take on the ultimate entertainment spot: Las Vegas,” Shear said in a statement. “We’ve been working closely with our friends at Tao Group Hospitality and MGM Grand for a long time and cannot wait to bring the Palm Tree Crew spirit to the Strip.”

The aquatic party parcel is designed by acclaimed hospitality architect firm Rockwell Group. Described as an “eclectic, vibrant and chic tropical retreat,” the venue spans nearly 60,000 square feet. The dayclub features a ground-level stage, salt-water pool, 12 bungalows and 10 cabanas, along with daybeds and chaise lounges to meet a capacity of 3,000 guests.

“We constantly innovate and strive to be at the forefront of hospitality,” Tao Group Hospitality Co-CEO Jason Strauss said. “When the prospect of creating a new venue with Kygo, Myles Shear and their Palm Tree Crew brand presented itself, we jumped at the opportunity to bring a new boutique, festival-style experience to the Las Vegas market.”

