No surprise here: Adele calling it after 100 Caesars shows

The “Skyfall” hitmaker added dates to the Colosseum residency until she had booked an even 100.

Oscar winner invited to his own Las Vegas festival — but will he show?

Pop superstar resumes her "Weekends With Adele" residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace this weekend. (Raven B. Varona)

Adele on stage to accept the award for Album of the Year at the Brit Awards 2022 in London Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Adele told her crowd in Munich she’s stepping away from the stage after she closes her series at the Colosseum. She told the crowd at her 10th and final show at the custom-designed Messe München venue, “I just need a rest. I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself and I want to live it now.”

This is news, but not of the breaking variety.

Adele said on a radio interview in July, “I want a big break after all this and I think I want to do other creative things just for a little while.”

The “Skyfall” hitmaker added dates to the Colosseum residency until she had booked an even 100. There has never been expectation among Caesars Entertainment or Live Nation Las Vegas officials that she would extend past the 100th show.

“Weekends With Adele” runs Oct. 25-26 and all weekends in November until closing Nov. 22-23.

This was a residency that soared after it got off to a rough start, to put it diplomatically. Adele invited biting criticism for her last-minute cancellation of the original dates in January 2022, citing operational delays due to COVID. She was “gutted,” and in tears, in posting that announcement.

But since, she has filled the house, performed superbly and connected with fans. Fans were far more forgiving when she was forced to postpone 10 shows in March, moving them to November.

I caught her first show in November 2022, and had become weary of all topics related to Adele. But she showed an energy for playing Las Vegas that was genuine, and also employed some 24 local string players for the show.

As she walked the room and strode down my aisle, I called to her, “Let’s do an interview!” Never happened. But she has met the moment, and a break from showbiz is deserved.

Trust in Ross

I asked Caesars Entertainment regional president Sean McBurney last month what the company’s response would have been if an unknown producer — not named Ross Mollison — pitched “DiscoShow” for one of his resorts.

“It never would have happened,” McBurney said. “But Ross has proven he’s a visionary. We’ve had a long, successful relationship with him. If you’re going to bet on somebody, you bet on him.”

The show has been running in previews for three weeks and premieres Saturday. The John Travolta “Saturday Night Fever” suit is being shipped.

Speaking of Caesars …

McBurney says Caspian’s Caviar & Cocktails is due to open at Caesars Palace in the fourth quarter of this year. Or, Oct. 2-Dec. 31. The club was announced in November with a spring opening, in what was once the Cleopatra’s Barge space.

The venue has been closed since COVID. McBurney says, “It is some of the best real estate that we have at the property.” Clique Hospitality, founded by nightlife visionary Andy Masi, is developing the club. Clique’s latest nightspots include Easy’s Cocktail Lounge at Aria and Wax Rabbit inside Mijo Modern Mexican restaurant at Durango Resort.

What works in Vegas

Nas with the Las Vegas Philharmonic at Encore Theater.

This was an odyssey in three parts: The Philharmonic’s medley of contemporary classics opened, with the gleeful Stuart Chafetz conducting. “September,” and “Smooth Criminal,” with a wicked solo from first violin De Ann Letourneau, were highlights. Then the Phil backed Nas on “Illmatic,” the trail-blazing rap album’s 30th anniversary. Nas and his core band, with Eddie Cole of “Mad Apple” on vocals, closed it.

We had showgirls, smoke and a big Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas video image alongside the familiar “NAS” brand.

This was a really sweet mix of iconic hip-hop and classical musicianship. You don’t often experience a clarinet in a rap show. I would guess, and hope, AEG Presents officials want more of this concept.

Green zone

CeeLo Green sang a set at Delilah on Sunday night. On Saturday, it was the USC and LSU marching bands. They join Usher, Bruno Mars, Doja Cat, 50 Cent and Justin Bieber as unbilled performers in the chic supper club. Ah, and also Jimmy Fallon with Justin Timberlake.

Cool Hang Alert

Michelle Johnson (who is a singer) and Joey Singer (who is a piano player) team for a stripped-down show at Myron’s at 7 p.m. Sunday. “It’s My Turn” is a celebration of female resilience.

Johnson, Las Vegas’ “First Lady of Jazz” is a frequent headliner in the jazz room. Singer was Debbie Reynolds’ music director for more than two decades. Go to smithcenterlv.com for intel.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.