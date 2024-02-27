Adele calls off 10 Strip shows: ‘Sadly I have to take a beat’

Adele is calling out, for the first time in her residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Pop superstar Adele talked of taking vocal rest during her show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace over the weekend. (Raven B. Varona)

Citing vocal concerns, the Strip headliner has knocked out all shows in March. That’s 10 shows total, beginning Friday and Saturday.

Adele referred to the pause as a postponement, saying on on social media: “Sadly I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency. I was sick at the end of the last leg, and all the way through my break. I hadn’t quite gotten the chance to get back to full healed before shows resumed and now I’m sick again, and unfortunately it’s all taken a toll on my voice.”

She added, “The remaining 5 weekends of this leg are being postponed to a later date. We are already working out he details and you will be sent the information ASAP.”

Prior to the announcement, Adele had not missed a show at the Colosseum, and has sold out all 80 of her performances over 40 weeks. She of course wiped out her entire first residency series in January 2022, citing production delays and illness during COVID-19. That announcement arrived a day before she was to open.

Adele has suffered from vocal issues over her career. In November 2011, she underwent vocal cord surgery to alleviate recurrent hemorrhaging caused by a benign polyp on her vocal cord. The procedure forced her to cancel her world tour.

The superstar headliner talked of taking vocal rest during her show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Saturday, “I can’t hit my head notes properly. I didn’t sleep very well, and my chest is on fire. Straight after this show, I am going on voice rest.”

In that performance, the “Rolling in the Deep” singer cracked that her vocal quality was similar to the villainous sea witch from “The Little Mermaid,” saying, “And Ursula from the ocean has come from my chest tonight.”

“Weekends With Adele” is scheduled to end June 14-15. She is then booked for 10 shows at Munich Messe in Germany. The arena is unlike the 4,300 seat Colosseum, with seated grandstands and standing areas and a capacity 80,000.

