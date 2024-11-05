Rap icon takes over Las Vegas Strip nightclub for birthday No. 50

Saying, “I grew up in St. Louis, so everythning wasn’t mapped out,” Nelly partied at Tao on his 50th.

Jermaine Dupri, Nelly and O.T. Genasis are shown at Nelly's 50th birthday party at Tao Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (Sammy Dean).

Estelle, Nelly and Ashanti are shown at Nelly's 50th birthday party at Tao Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (Sammy Dean).

Chingy, Ashanti and Nelly are shown at Nelly's 50th birthday party at Tao Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (Sammy Dean).

Ashanti and Nelly are shown at Nelly's 50th birthday party at Tao Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (Sammy Dean).

Anderson .Paak and Nelly are shown at Nelly's 50th birthday party at Tao Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (Sammy Dean).

It is said silence is golden. But that isn’t the case if you are rap superstar and actor Nelly when celebrating your birthday at Tao Nightclub.

Gold was the theme and the volume was high as the frequent Tao Group Hospitality headliner was feted with a star-studded party at The Venetian hotspot. The shindig was thrown by Nelly’s wife and fellow superstar, Ashanti.

A-list actor and Resorts World headliner Kevin Hart led a party entourage of Anderson .Paak, Jermaine Dupri, Too Short, Trinidad James, Lloyd, O.T. Genasis, Chingy and Estelle. Club hits, cocktails and champagne flowed freely. The stars took to the club’s katwalk — er, catwalk — to wow the crowd.

Nelly has won three Grammy Awards and sold 50 million albums. He and Ashanti have a baby boy named Kareem Kenkaide Hayes.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight posted on social media, Nelly was asked how he viewed his life and career 20-30 years ago.

“I grew up in St. Louis, so everything wasn’t mapped out,” the “Country Grammar” hitmaker said. “(It took) hard work, determination, good parents, people who are trying to do their best. Once you grow up, that’s all you want your kids to have from you.”

Stallones on the Strip

Sylvester and Jennifer Stallone are being honored at the Las Vegas debut of amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS gala during F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend. The event is set for Nov. 22 at Wynn. Jay Leno is booked as host, with Diana Ross the night’s headliner.

The Stallones are receiving the organization’s Award of Inspiration. AmfAR was founded in 1985, raising more than $900 million in the support of AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education and advocacy. Previous recipients of the award include Richard Gere, Ava DuVernay, Cher, Miley Cyrus and Charlize Theron.

The event’s live auction features the exotic car known as “The Last Gullwing,” the final Mercedes-Benz 300 SL ever built. Cue “Eye of the Tiger,” and bid accordingly. Tickets and table buys are available at amfar.org, and know that this opportunity is in the fast lane, price-wise.

Cool Hang Alert

Some intense vocal-group action is set for 8 p.m. Friday at Golden Nugget Showroom as the Cowsills hit the stage. This is the act that inspired “The Partridge Family” hit TV show in the early 1970s, with Barbara Cowsill’s real-life position in the band portrayed by Shirley Jones. The show launched Jones’ stepson David Cassidy’s career as teen idol and recording star.

The Cowsills remain a family operation, with siblings Paul, Susan and Bob Cowsill carrying the tradition. The group’s hits included the theme for “Love American Style,” “Hair,” “Indian Lake,” and “We Can Fly.” The Vegas show also lines up with release the Cowsills’ “Global” album. Go to goldennugget.com for intel.

