Off-Strip entertainment venue is remaking history

Damian Costa and his team at The Composers Room has been crushing it for a year.

The Composers Room founder Damian Costa, Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom, Clark County Clerk Lynn Goya and Marcelo Erosa from Commissioner Ross Miller’s office are shown at The Composers Room on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats1

The Composers Room is leading a revival, if not a renaissance, of The Historic Commercial Center.

Founder Damian Costa’s combo Showlounge, Tavern Stage and restaurant has been crushing it for a year. The venue marked that anniversary on Tuesday night with Keith Thompson’s “Piano Party.”

This is an open mic-style performance that rolls together classic showmanship, vocal prowess and stand-up comedy shtick. And that’s just from Tony Arias.

Key-bearing Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom showed up with a proclamation, honoring Costa and TCR’s staff. But the commission is contributing more than just pageantry to the Commercial Center.

The county has bought two massive pieces of Commercial Center, New Orleans Square on the south side and the neighboring big yellow building. Costa refers to it formally as The Big Yellow Building.

Tear-down of that structure is to begin in the next six months. Work on renovation of New Orleans Square will start in the Spring.

“We’re not exactly sure what we’re going to to, but I think we want some artists’ studios and placed that can be incubators for all of Commercial Center,” said Segerblom, who has a partner and kindred spirit on the board in commissioner and fellow Southern Nevada native Ross Miller. “We have a lot of smaller restaurants coming back, and we’re subsidizing them to make sure they have grease traps and just the basics to do business.”

The old Ice Palace Building will be pulled apart for a “big shot” entertainment annex, Segerblom said. Lotus of Siam is expected to return in March.

Also in the offing is Derek Stonebarger of Rebar in the Arts District is opening Arty’s Steakhouse, a culinary-art experience, next to Cue Club. Stonebarger has run into some construction delays of the electrical variety, but he says, “there’s no way to stop now.” He’s planning a public fundraiser “soon.”

Not insignificantly, Commercial Center has added 24/7 security, including a pair of Metro Officers, to make the place safer. Commercial Center’s primary issue is that it’s been The Danger Zone for so long, locals don’t want to chance it. Those who do business there say the atmosphere is changing.

“We hold a meeting every two weeks about safety — not security, but safety —meaning, what are we doing in the neighborhood, as a community?” Costa said. “It’s almost like an unofficial Neighborhood Watch. We’re asking, ‘What’s the best way? What are best practices?’”

Shining a light on the property is the simple answer. There is some real promise at The Historic Commercial Center today. The Composers Room is a leader, with a lineup of top talent throughout the week. Kelly Clinton-Holmes is back Thursday with “The Sit In.”

A show Costa wants to take to the Strip, “Boy Band Brunch: A Trip Back To the 90s” returns at 1-3 p.m. Sunday. It’s wild time, with hits from Backstreet Boys served with a side of bacon.

Costa teases to some major announcement Dec. 4. At the end of the week the club will activate several video-poker machines, which is what customers want and could serve as the life blood for the business’s future.

“We’re making the customers feel like they are part of a family,” Costa said. “We ask them what they want. We’re listening, and then we make it happen.” A novel concept. And tip your server.

