‘Outlaw’ country star chides industry: ‘I was never really accepted’

Cody Jinks says there's significant overlap between NFR fans and fans of his music. Jinks brings his brand of outlaw country to the Dolby Live theater for shows on Friday and Saturday night. (Las Vegas Events/Special to the Review-Journal)

Cody Jinks performs at the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

In the country culture, Cody Jinks is known as an underrated, opinionated, independent artist. He’s dubbed a “country outlaw” for a reason.

“I never really got into the whole country scene,” says Jinks, who nonetheless is booked at Dolby Live for back-to-back shows Friday and Saturday night during NFR’s opening weekend. “I was never really accepted by Nashville.”

Jinks’ barbed perspective is reflected in his hit “Hippies & Cowboys” sample lyric, “I get a bad attitude from being tired and running ‘round. I never ask for anyone to say they like my sound. I’ve never been a part of any musical scene. I ain’t just talking Nashville, if you know what I mean.”

Jinks is self-managed, with an independent management team. His latest album, “Change The Game,” is released under his own label, Late August Records. Ryan Hewitt, who has worked with ZZ Top and Red Hot Chili Peppers, produces.

Jinks was originally a heavy metal artist, his sonic quality reaching even through the phone. He chides the country music hierarchy for inviting pop artists into the genre, muddying up who is recognized for pure country releases.

Jinks specifically calls out the Academy of Country Music, Country Music Association and the Grammys for confusing the awards process.

“With the ACMs, CMAs and Grammy country nominations, all the ratings were lagging 10-15 years ago, with all the ‘bro country’ stuff, so they were inviting pop stars to come in on those awards,” Jinks says. “Now pop’s taken over. Look at the Grammy nods now, for the country departments, they’re all pop people.”

Jinks qualifies, “I don’t want anybody to fail, but if I was an artist in that genre in Nashville, during the country thing, and there was an influx of all that pop that is happening now and they’re winning all the country awards, that would piss me off.”

Jinks is asked about the status of the music industry. He took a bat to that.

“The music business really doesn’t exist anymore,” the 44-year-old recording artist says. “If you look at it as a whole, rock and roll has suffered because it’s too corporate. Now heavy metal suffers because it’s too corporate, you have really good metal bands that are just sampling because it’s lost its purity.

“That’s music worldwide, not specific to country, but country just happens to just ruin itself more than most genres.”

Jinks reached the the top five of Billboard’s music charts with four consecutive albums beginning with “I’m Not The Devil,” followed by “Lifers,” “After The Fire,” and “The Wanting”

Jinks’ first band was not close to any interpretation of country. He fronted the thrash-metal band Unchecked Aggression, inspired by Metallica and Pantera. You sense he’s not finished with that form of music.

“That was my first love, and I found metal in my formative teenage years, as a lot of people do with teenage angst and aggressiveness,” Jinks says. “I really gravitated toward that, did it for seven years and really loved it. I was one of the fortunate ones who did it before coming back to Square One, with country. But I still love it, and I will probably make another metal record one day.”

What Works in Vegas

“Michael Jackson One” at Mandalay Bay.

Having performed more than 4,500 shows since opening in 2013, the show next week is rolling out such enhancements as “all-new, high-tech drones to give the show even more immersive, high-impact visuals.” New video panels, acts, costumes, choreography have also been added in a summerlong refresh project. But the songs remain the same.

Murray in ‘25

Murray Sawchuck’s premiere in his “Hairlarious Deceptions” at L.A. Comedy Club at The Strat has been moved back to Jan. 4. He’d originally planned to open Dec. 14, but some corporate gigs (read – money) prompted a later launch.

We ’memba them

The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas turned nostalgic Wednesday as Kristen Hertzenberg and Jaymes Vaughan both performed, a rarity since they each moved out of Vegas years ago.

Hertzenberg was cast in “Phantom” at The Venetian and “Million Dollar Quartet” at Harrah’s. Vaughan was host of Chippendales at the Rio, among many hosting duties (and also a stint on “The Amazing Race.” Vaughan is just resuming his singing career after a decade away.

Hertzenberg sang Keith Thompson’s “Holiday From The Heart.” Vaughan sang a pair of originals co-written by Mark Vogel, “It’s Beginning to Feel a Lot Like Christmas” and “Home For the Holiday.”

Vaughan also drew some laughs by saying the Chipps hosting role was the easiest singing gig in town — sing four songs, crowd doesn’t care if you’re on key, and bust out. Merely the opinion of a guy who has been there.

Cool Hang Alert

Bucky Heard (name, full sentence) is performing songs from his latest album at “Concerts For a Cause” at 7 p.m., cocktails 6 p.m., at Notoriety Live. The show benefits Nevada School of the Arts. Heard follows with his Christmas show at Freedom Hall Theatre at Sun City Anthem at 7 p.m. Dec. 14.

Heard’s band kills, with John Wedemeyer on guitar, Tim Lee on keys, Walter Jones on bass and Jess Gopen on drums. Tyriq Johnson and Fletch Walcott are backing singers, so no soul shortage of soul here. Heard’s forever righteous Righteous Brother Bill Medley is to be in the venue at both shows. But I will not goad him into singing.

