National Finals Rodeo

NFR spirit, Las Vegas fun lure singer

Cody Jinks says there's significant overlap between NFR fans and fans of his music. Jinks bring ...
Cody Jinks says there's significant overlap between NFR fans and fans of his music. Jinks brings his brand of outlaw country to the Dolby Live theater for shows on Friday and Saturday night. CREDIT: Las Vegas Events/Special to the Review-Journal
By Patrick Everson Special to the Review-Journal
December 5, 2024 - 10:44 pm
 

Every year during the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, there are countless stories recounting what it’s like for the contestants and the fans. But what about the entertainers?

After all, it’s not just the rodeo cowboys and cowgirls, and their legion of fans, who transform Las Vegas into Cowboy Town every December. A boatload of country/Western musicians ride into town, as well.

Those artists not only add to the atmosphere, but revel in it.

Cody Jinks has churned out his brand of outlaw country for more than 20 years. In 2022, Jinks performed during the Wrangler NFR for the first time, at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan. He followed up last year with two nights at Dolby Live, the highly touted theater at Park MGM.

And he’s back at Dolby Live this year, performing Friday and Saturday night.

“What attracted me to keep coming back was the environment, how much the cowboy and country world comes together. The town is full of that,” Jinks said. “When I went out and saw the scope of it — Cowboys Christmas, and I went to the Finals and saw the whole thing — I said, ‘I’ve got to go back and do this as much as I can.’”

Of course, where Jinks really gets to soak it in is on the Dolby stage, in front of the fans who’ve given him such a successful career in country music.

“Our crowd travels so well. People come from all over the country,” Jinks said. “Our crowds are loud and excited because our crowds are better than everyone else’s. So I’ve gotta go out there and kick ass, just like any other night.”

The quality of the Dolby venue certainly helps both performer and audience.

“Remarkable is the right way to describe that room. It’s one of the best-sounding rooms ever. Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters said he wanted to have a residency there,” Jinks said. “I love that room. I saw shows there before I ever played there, so I know it as a fan.

“Now, playing in such a well-run venue, they make it super easy for us. It’s a pleasure to walk out on that stage and have such a wonderful sound for the crowd.”

NFR contestants are pretty busy here in Vegas, so they might not be able to check out shows tonight or Saturday. But they certainly are familiar with Jinks.

“A lot of rodeo cowboys and cowgirls are fans, and we’re fans of them, as well,” Jinks said. “It’s great to get out (here) once a year and celebrate through music and sport.”

Jinks grew up on country music but began his career performing on the heavy metal scene.

“Country was my first love, and I went back to my first love in 2003,” Jinks said, while donning a Motorhead T-shirt, paying homage to the other musical genre he loves. “The past 20 years, country has been good to me.”

Jinks is also no stranger to rodeo, going back to his younger days.

“I’m familiar with rodeos. I grew up going to county fairs and rodeos. The first date I took my future wife on was to a roping event my dad was in,” Jinks said.

But the Wrangler NFR is a whole other level of rodeo, across 10 nights at the Thomas & Mack Center.

“I knew it was going to be big. I knew it was going to be remarkable. And it was and it is. That’s why people keep coming back,” Jenks said. “It’s so much freaking fun. This is the first year my wife and I are bringing our kids. Taking your kids to the rodeo. It doesn’t get any better than that.

“It’s just a wonderful time.”

