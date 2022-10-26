62°F
‘Pawn Stars’ celebrities welcome Raiders player as Pokémon auction nears

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2022 - 7:34 pm
 
Rick Harrison and Austin “Chumlee” Russell of “Pawn Stars” and the upcoming “Pawn Stars Do America” series host a meet-and-greet with Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez from 7 p.m.-8 p.m. Thursday at Gold & Silver Pawn in downtown Las Vegas.

Chumlee is an avid Pokémon card collector. Martinez, who signed with the Raiders this month, has in his clutches a rare collectible card that will be auctioned off this weekend. The card is a Pokémon Illustrator. Only four of these were ever made.

The appearance is just weeks before Harrison, Chumlee and Corey Harrison premiere their road series at 8 p.m. Nov. 9 on History. This is an adventure unrelated to the original “Pawn Stars” series. The guys hopscotched the country, visiting Austin, Texas; Denver; Savannah, Ga.; San Francisco; Seattle; Valley Forge, Pa.; Washington D.C.; and Winston-Salem, N.C.

In an interview in July, Chumlee said he was turned back while tying to snare a Pokémon card.

“I saw a really cool Pokémon card and that I was really, really trying to buy, but the guy had his value that he wanted,” Chumlee said. “I even offered him full, top-of-the-market value for it because I wanted it for my collection. He just thought it was worth a lot more than that.” Even the Pawn boys can’t win them all.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

