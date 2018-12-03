Kats

Pawn Stars’ ‘Old Man’ Harrison cuts 1 son out of his will

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 3, 2018 - 10:22 am
 

Frank Marino and Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada have made peace.

The iconic Strip headliner and host of the drag revue “Divas Las Vegas” at The Linq Hotel and the prominent children’s charity issued a joint statement Wednesday saying they had settled the dispute that closed the show last month.

Marino has committed to an unspecified financial settlement to Make-A-Wish covering donations he’d promised the charity. A provision of the agreement is the total amount would not be made public, but Marino has said the figure he offered would exceed what was owed “many times over.”

Since “Divas” opened at the then-Imperial Palace in 2010, Marino had been announcing from the stage at the end of every show that funds from his merchandise sales would be delivered to Make-A-Wish. An internal investigation by Linq Hotel owner Caesars Entertainment revealed Make-A-Wish had not received those donations, as Marino himself said, “for quite some time.”

A 33-year star on the Strip, Marino made what would be his final performance June 26. He and Caesars confirmed the show’s closing June 30. Both Caesars Entertainment and Marino said the decision was mutual, with Caesars emphasizing that the Make-A-Wish dispute was the reason.

The statement issued Wednesday, as approved by Marino’s representatives and the Make-A-Wish Board of Directors:

“Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada and Frank Marino and his company, Her-Larious Entertainment, LLC, are pleased to report that they have entered into a mutually agreeable arrangement to resolve the issues surrounding the payments to Make-A-Wish from proceeds derived through the ‘Divas Las Vegas Show’ that ran at The Linq.”

Marino, 54, has said he plans to keep the “Divas” brand alive and return the show to a Strip showroom. The production opened as “Evening at La Cage” at the since-imploded Riviera in 1985.

Emmet eliminated

A flawless rendition of “Caruso” was not enough for Strip performer Daniel Emmet in the “America’s Got Talent” judge cuts episode Tuesday night. Though Emmett’s spot-on performance drew a standing ovation from the audience and four of the five judges (with Simon Cowell seated as he clapped), he was not among the seven of 18 acts to advance.

One of those who did move on, vocalist Christina Wells, actually sang off-key during her performance of “Never Enough” from “The Greatest Showman.” The judges were heard making that point in a side conversation after she sang. But Wells, who is a full-time nurse, is a highly appealing presence. The typically hardened Cowell was in tears during the song.

As for Emmett, he’s back at “The Cocktail Cabaret” at Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace, where Vegas has talent.

Piff at 500

Column fave Piff the Magic Dragon, loser of Season 10 of “America’s Got Talent,” has surpassed 500 shows at the Flamingo Las Vegas. He made the mark Tuesday night, and producers Matt and Angela Stabile of Stabile Productions presented him with a commemorative key before the performance.

But the couple had not sorted out what the key was to open until moments before handing it over onstage. They just had a key in a bag.

“Should it be the key to the hotel?” Angela asked. “Key to the theater?” Matt finally said, “Dressing room. He practically lives in his dressing room.” So Piff (legal name John Van der Put) and showgirl sidekick Jade Simone accepted the oversize, antique brass key and commemorative shirts reading, “I Did 500 Shows at the Flamingo and All I Got Was This Lousy T-Shirt.”

Dig it!

The Golddiggers were (ahem) wandering all over town last week. Dean Martin’s backing singers from his TV variety show in the late 1960s and early ’70s dropped into the Bronx Wanderers show at Bally’s Windows Showroom last Wednesday. The pop-in was part of the group’s 50th anniversary of its debut on Martin’s summer show, “Dean Martin Presents the Golddiggers.”

Bronx Wanderers founder and band leader Vinny Adinolfi departed the stage during that night’s performance, returning in a tux and launching into the Martin standard “Everybody Loves Somebody.” The Golddiggers — Liz Kelley of Kansas City, Missouri; Sheila Allan of Henderson; Patty Booth of New Orleans; Lynn Steiner of Sacramento, California; and Nancy Bonetti of Plano, Texas — joined the song.

The ladies later hit Kelly Clinton-Holmes’ show at Piazza Lounge at Tuscany Suites. During their time together, they also dined at Casa Di Amore, hosted a meet-and-greet at Anthem Country Club and added another dinner party Saturday at Cili at Bali Hai Golf Club.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Underwater Santa At The Silverton
Cowabunga Bay Christmas Town
Las Vegas Natural History Museum
Las Vegas Natural History Museum, which opened in 1991, has exhibits of mechanical dinosaurs and taxidermied animals, along with live snakes, fish and sharks. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Magical Forest Lights
Cirque Du Soleil Performers Team Up For New Show "Kinekt"
Through dance, acrobatics and aerial arts, “Kinekt” tells a story all too familiar to modern families: how to maintain a human connection in the digital age. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ethel M Holiday Cactus Garden
The Pinball Hall of Fame in Las Vegas
The Pinball Hall of Fame was created by Tim Arnold and opened in 2006. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jump! The Ultimate Dog Show at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas
Trainer Lou “Mack” McCammon guides several rescue dogs through a series of tricks and jumps two shows a day weekends through December at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Buddy V - Sep 21 Confidante
Famous Infinity Mirror Room is open in Las Vegas
Yayoi Kusama's "Aftermath of Obliteration of Infinity" mirror room is open at the Bellagio in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Glittering Lights dazzles Las Vegas
The Glittering Lights holiday display is shining at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. (Mat Luschek/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Skybar at Waldorf Astoria lets you sip your way through Las Vegas history
Skybar At Waldorf Astoria Lets You Sip Your Way Through Las Vegas History (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stan Lee in Las Vegas for Madame Tussauds unveiling
Stan Lee Las Vegas speaks with the Review-Journal's Chris Lawrence about his love for his fans and shared universes. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ultimate Belgium Waffle Sundae at Lavo
Lavo at the Palazzo serves a 16-scoop ice cream sundae that costs $800. (Rochelle Ricahrds, Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A New Zip Line Is Opening On The Las Vegas Strip
A New Zip Line Is Opening On The Las Vegas Strip (Janna Karel lLas Vegas Review-Journal)
You'll need a keen eye to find this secret bar on the Las Vegas Strip
You'll need a keen eye to find this secret bar on the Las Vegas Strip (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"The Lion King" roars into Las Vegas
New music club 172 brings loud luxury to Las Vegas
New music venue at the Rio brings rock ’n’ roll and food together at intimate club. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Fans fear for Zak Bagans’ safety in Las Vegas Halloween TV special
Fly Linq zip line time lapse
Fly Linq zip line timelapse
Shaq opens Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken
Shaq opens Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu (Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center (Janna Karel/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Summerlin hosts its annual Festival of Arts
People crowd to Downtown Summerlin for the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio, MGM Resorts International’s luxury hotel turns 20
The more than 3,000-room Bellagio hotel is situated on the site of the former Dunes Hotel. The Dunes was imploded in 1993, and construction of the Bellagio started in 1996. It cost $1.6 billion to build, making it the most expensive hotel in the world at the time. The Bellagio was former Wynn Resorts Ltd. Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn’s second major casino on the Strip after The Mirage. MGM Resorts International acquired the property from Steve Wynn in 2000. (Tara Mack/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Recycled Art and Cute Dogs at Summerlin Festival Of Arts
Recycled Art, Cute Dogs Abound At Summerlin Festival Of Arts (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jason Aldean talks about the possibility of a Las Vegas residency
Country superstar Jason Aldean discusses his feelings about playing in Las Vegas and says he'd be interested in a Las Vegas residency when the time is right at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 21, 2018.(John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Kats
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Kats Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like