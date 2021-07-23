Penn & Teller lead Las Vegas Strip vaccination event

The Rio stars are heading up Caesars Entertainment’s pop-up vaccination effort Saturday at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club at The Linq Promenade.

Rio's stars Penn Jillette (left) and Teller are heading up Caesars Entertainment's pop-up vaccination effort Saturday at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club at The Linq Promenade. (Jacob Kepler/The CW)

Penn & Teller welcome everyone back during the re-opening of the Rio on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Penn Jillette delivers a turkey and cookies to an awaiting vehicle during the re-opening of the Rio on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Penn & Teller carry over turkeys and cookies to awaiting vehicles during the re-opening of the Rio on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

I ask Penn Jillette, simply, “How are you?”

His answer is the message of the day.

“I wish more people were vaccinated,” says Jillette, of the celebrated headlining comedy/magic tandem Penn & Teller. “Only one thing matters, that people don’t suffer and die.”

Secondarily, Jillette says, “We really love doing our show. It’s not impossible that the world will close down again. We don’t want that to happen.”

The Rio hotel-casino stars are heading up the Caesars Entertainment pop-up vaccination effort Saturday at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club at The Linq Promenade. Magician Mat Franco of The Linq Hotel, comic mime Tape Face of Harrah’s and “Paranormal” at Bally’s mentalist Frederic Da Silva are also scheduled to be on hand.

The event runs from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., operating under the #VivaVaxVegas hashtag (catchy title) and the “This Is Your Shot” campaign. No-cost Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are offered for those ages 12 or older who have not been vaccinated. Free COVID-19 testing is also being offered.

Live entertainment is planned throughout the day. #VivaVaxVegas prizes include a pair of tickets to Usher’s residency production at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, and vacation packages at Caesars Resorts. Helicopter tours of the Grand Canyon, Kindle Fire tables and Las Vegas Raider souvenirs are also being given away.

No one should leave empty-handed (or, empty-shouldered) at this event.

Jillette says he had a recent conversation Friday with a friend of his living in Spain.

“Over there, they have been begging for the vaccine,” Jillette says. “Here, we have it, and not everyone is using it. Getting vaccinated is absolutely the best path to getting our lives back. If we need to provide incentives for people to show up and get a shot, then so be it.”

