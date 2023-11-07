Perry party takes over Las Vegas landmark

Katy Perry hosted her closing party for her Resorts World “Play” production team at Neon Museum on Thursday night.

Katy Perry is shown with the legendary Stardust sign at Neon Boneyard on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2023. (Taylor O'Sullivan)

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom celebrate the end of Perry's Resorts World Theatre "Play" residency with The Chainsmokers at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (Danny Mahoney)

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom celebrate the end of Perry's Resorts World Theatre "Play" residency with The Chainsmokers at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (Danny Mahoney)

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom celebrate the end of Perry's Resorts World Theatre "Play" residency with The Chainsmokers at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (Danny Mahoney)

Katy Perry left Las Vegas in a flash of neon.

Perry hosted her closing party for her Resorts World “Play” production team at Neon Museum on Thursday night. About 75 members of her cast and crew celebrated 80 shows, culminating with Saturday’s soaring finale attended by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Celine Dion, and Cameron Diaz with Benji Madden.

Perry also recorded an audio history of her relationship to the legendary Stardust hotel-casino and its fabled topless review, “Lido De Paris.” The museum is collecting such messages from prominent figures — headliners, casino executives, architects and the like. The museum can turn to Perry’s story to tell its own history.

“This gives us the opportunity to use it for everything from promotional opportunities to field trips,” Neon Museum Executive Director Aaron Berger said in a phone chat Monday afternoon. “We will be collecting more stories as we move forward.” Berger has already interviewed Vegas resort design mastermind Roger Thomas; and Jay Sarno Jr., son of resort pioneer and Caesars Palace founder Jay Sarno.

Berger was only happy to light up the Neon Boneyard for the Perry party.

“Her show itself was so Las Vegas centric, in a lot of ways it was a love letter to our city,” Berger said. “Her way of saying goodbye, as the residency was closing, was to have her party in this really iconic spot.”

Stardust was the site of today’s Resorts World. Perry shared her family history with the hotel-casino all of her “Play” performances at Resorts World. Her relationship with the hotel, and the “Lido,” are well-known to fans.

Perry’s aunt was a “Lido” dancer, who later became a preacher and married parents. Perry’s grandmother, Ann Pearl Hudson, worked as a seamstress on the show and lived in Las Vegas. Inspired by those crisscrossing connections, Perry posed in front of the famous, original star-burst Stardust sign. Her crew took pics freely around the Boneyard.

Perry also visited the Sphere and “Postcard From Earth,” and added a couple of video clips from that production, giraffes and a creepy-crawly on a leaf.

Perry has said she’s planning a tour and a new “KP6” album in ‘24. A return to Vegas will have to wait. But her audio contribution to the Neon Museum will endure, and stand as the first such clip to be part of the museum experience.

“This is an opportunity to share what Las Vegas means. We can ask Adele, ‘What does Las Vegas mean to you?’ Or to Barry Manilow, who now has eclipsed Elvis as the longest residency at the Westgate,” Berger said. “So, that’s, that’s what we’re working on. Katy Perry is the first one to do this for us. We’re really excited about what this means for the future of the museum.”

XS-ive celebration

After closing “Play,” Perry and her husband, the actor Orlando Bloom, celebrated with Alex Pall and Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers at XS Nightclub at the Wynn.

The couple reportedly requested “that song with Halsey,” referencing “Closer.”

Perry and Bloom joined the duo in the DJ booth and threw back tequila shots. Pall and Taggert dialed up a remix of “Firework,” which Perry sang to shut down “Play” earlier in the night.

Priscilla shines

Priscilla Presley came up with something I’d not known about Elvis Presley on Sunday night. It was an answer to a question posed at the end of her appearance at South Point Showroom.

Moderator and South Point Entertainment Director Michael Libonati called on a young woman, who identified herself as Amy from Anchorage, Alaska.

She asked, “I’m curious, what were Elvis’s pet peeves, and can you share a humorous story about those pet peeves?”

“Elvis had a very difficult time going out to a restaurant,” Presley responded. “I don’t think I ever went to a restaurant with him, because he didn’t like to see people eating. He did not like it at all, seeing people with food in their mouths. He couldn’t stand it.”

Presley said she felt she is still working to get over the tragic death Lisa Marie Presley in January. She added that keeping Elvis’ memory alive, and meeting his fans in person, has been important in these stage appearances. Of Austin Butler’s portrayal in “Elvis,” she said simply, “He nailed it.”

Anderson drops, adds at Copa

Bob Anderson has ditched his Sunday “My Promise to Sinatra” show at the Copa at Bootlegger Bistro and has landed on two show times for Saturday, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Anderson plans 23 impressions (24 if you count his impression of Bob Anderson). Vintage Vegas entertainment fans will eat it up. Call 702-609-3390 for intel.

Cool Hang Alert

We hit Gilley’s after “Play” on Saturday and can I get a yee-haw? Master musician Scotty Alexander headlines at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Wild Rose at 8:3o p.m. Thursday, and Bluegrass & BBQ with The Riflemen at 5 p.m. and Barbwire at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Even drug-store cowboys should find a Cool Hang in there, somewhere. A $10 cover charge for live entertainment on Fridays and Saturdays after 9 p.m. Go to TreasureIsland.com for intel.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.