Perry puts on post-‘Play’ pizza party at Zouk

Katy Perry served pizza to the masses at Zouk Nightclub over the weekend.

Katy Perry performs her "Play" production at the Theatre at Resorts World on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @johnnykats

Katy Perry’s “Play” careened into a pizza party at Zouk Nightclub over the weekend.

The Theatre at Resorts World headliner took over the club’s DJ booth after her performance Friday night. She then pulled several slices of what seem to be family size pepperoni pizzas into the dance pit.

Diretamente do camarote, Katy Perry jogou pedaços de pizza para o público que estava na pista da boate, em Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/mRDHSV1Avv — Katy Perry Daily Brasil (@katydailybrasil) July 31, 2022

It is common for pizzas to be delivered to the performance booth at Zouk (several boxes were delivered when the Golden State Warriors partied at the club in June). The hotel’s signature pizza place is Mulberry Street, but it is not confirmed that restaurant delivered the order.

Social media seized the moment, as one might expect. The @KatyPerryDailyBrasil fan platform posted video Saturday of the event, showing Perry flinging slices like so many Frisbees. “Directly from the box, Katy Perry threw pieces of pizza to the audience that was on the dance floor of the nightclub in Las Vegas.” That post was picked up by the Post (New York, that is, Page Six), giving the pizza party new flight.

Perry’s pizza toss might become a tradition among superstars visiting Zouk. Also look for an oversized slice to be added to the “Play” production, because with Katy Perry, you never really know.

