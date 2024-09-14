Pink ‘tweaks’ knee in wild Allegiant Stadium show

The rock star called out, “You don’t need knees to fly!” during her wild Allegiant Stadium show on Friday night.

Pink performs during a stop on her “Summer Carnival Tour” at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

As you watch Pink sing and soar around a stadium, she seems indestructible.

“Seems” being the operative word. But she’s a mortal superhero, as was shown at her wild Allegiant Stadium show on Friday night. The pop icon appeared to “tweak” her left knee (a non-medical term) just before her encore of “So What.”

A pair of backing stage hands led the 44-year-old rock star to her aerial harness. “You don’t need knees to fly!” she shouted. Then she did just that, soaring at high speed across and around the stadium. At times during the performance, and after, favored her left knee.

A backing dancer carried her from her runway landing back to the main stage, where she bowed, smiled and waved to the roaring crowd. She stuck the landing, as they say.

The headliner has not addressed the injury on her social-media channels, or otherwise.

The show was packed with tens of thousands of multigenerational fans, especially mothers and daughters dressed in colors matching the superstar’s name. The performance was part of Pink’s. “Summer Carnival” tour, the stage decked out like a giant, whimsical state-fair scene.

Sheryl Crow, sounding as good as ever, slayed as the opening act, following a solid set by The Script.

Pink donned a series of bedazzled bodysuits and her trademark mohawk. She performed several of her own hits, opening with “Get The Party Started,” descending to the stage on an aerial rig. “Raise Your Glass,” “Just Like a Pill’, “Just Give Me a Reason,” “F***ing Perfect,” Raise Your Glass” and “Blow Me (One Last Kiss)” in the set list.

The latter song featured a lengthy intro of her band, just before the encore. The singer did not seem to injure her knee on stage in that number.

Allowing space for well-placed covers, Pink also scored with Pat Benatar’s “Heartbreaker,” Bob Dylan’s Make You Feel My Love,” and the requisite sing-along to”What’s Up” by 4 Non Blondes.

Earlier in the performance, the headliner mentioned she’d met her husband, motocross and superstar Carey Hart, in Las Vegas, “I said, ‘People are from Las Vegas?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, we have schools here and everything.’”

The couple have been married since 2006, and share two children, daughter Willow (13) and son Jameson (7).

Pink, whose legal name is Alecia Moore, referred to her kids throughout the show. At one point, she spread out a variety of candy treats on the piano saying, “This is the only time I get to have candy that my kids won’t take.”

The show is part of Pink’s ongoing U.S. tour, which is due to play Sunday at Dodger Stadium in L.A. and close Nov. 20 at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C. Health permitting, of course. But this superstar has showed she can play hurt.

