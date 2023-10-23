Pink wants ‘the best show that Vegas has ever seen’

Pink said during a “60 Minutes” piece, “You can do so much” in a Vegas production.

Pink performs at Music Midtown on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Piedmont Park in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)

Pink just played Las Vegas this month. The 43-year-old superstar says she wants to play Vegas, over more months.

Pink told correspondent Cecilia Vega during a “60 Minutes” interview broadcast Sunday night she wants a Las Vegas residency. She sold out Allegiant Stadium on Oct. 7.

“I would like to have the best show that Vegas has ever seen, and I think that I can,” Pink said at the end of the 13-minute segment. “For a performer like me, to have a stage that doesn’t have to travel … .” The rock star chuckled, ending the sentence, “You can do so much.”

Pink has been mentioned over many years, up to a decade, as a Las Vegas theater headliner. Her show requires aerial rigging, as reinforced by footage of her soaring over the crowd during her stadium tour stop in her native Philadelphia.

The design at Dolby Live, for one, favors aerial production (Lady Gaga has floated into her “Enigma” show on an aerial harness). Pink is a Live Nation artist, with the company that has presented Usher, Gaga, Aerosmith and Bruno Mars at the Park MGM venue.

Pink, legal name of Alecia Moore, says she is still driven to be a ground-breaking performer.

“I like going against societal norms,” she said at the close of the “60 Minutes” piece. “When they say a woman has to slow down, become smaller, take up less space, calm down — no, absolutely not. Who says? Why can’t we ride it until the wheels fall off? (Laughs). That’s what I plan on doing.”

