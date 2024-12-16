47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Kats

Prime-time TV, rock star from ‘60s to headline The Strat

Micky Dolenz, an original member of the '60s phenomenon The Monkees, performs at The Strat Thea ...
Micky Dolenz, an original member of the '60s phenomenon The Monkees, performs at The Strat Theater on Valentine's Day, 2025. (Dolenz Productions)
More Stories
Austin "Chumlee" Russell, left, and Rick Harrison of "Pawn Stars" are shown getting pedicures a ...
‘Pawn Stars’ Chumlee, Rick Harrison to launch ‘Pawn After Dark’
Mark Shunock and his wife, Cheryl Daro, are shown at the 11th anniversary of Mondays Dark at Pe ...
Headliner-filled Las Vegas event packs the house on 11th anniversary
‘I am a resident, and I have a residency’: Mr. Las Vegas booked through 68th year
Dancers perform during a dress rehearsal of the Nutcracker at the Smith Center on Thursday, Dec ...
NBT, Las Vegas musicians at standstill in union skirmish
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 15, 2024 - 6:37 pm
 

Hey, hey, he’s a Monkee. Or, used to be.

There was a time in the previous century that Micky Dolenz was among the world’s biggest TV and rock ‘n’ roll stars as a founding member of The Monkees. Currently, the drummer, singer and comic talent is headlining “Micky Dolenz: Songs & Stories” at 8 p.m. on Valentine’s Day at The Strat Theater. Tickets will go on sale midweek at The Strat box office.

Dolenz helped blaze a trail for music videos as part of The Monkees’ self-named TV series, which aired on NBC for two seasons, from Sept. 12, 1966, to March 25, 1968. The made-for-prime-time band recorded many top-selling hits, including “Last Train to Clarksville,” “I’m a Believer,” and “Daydream Believer.”

The Monkees became friendly of the superstars of the days, including The Beatles, who inspired the band’s video creativity with “A Hard Day’s Night.” (And impress your friends by knowing that “Fantasy” at Luxor producer Anita Mann is the featured dancer in the video for 1967’s “Cuddly Toy.”)

The versatile Dolenz’s solo releases include “King for a Day,” “Remember,” and “Micky Dolenz: Live at the Troubadour.” The show he’s performing at The Strat debuted this year, mixing music and storytelling. A night after his show at The Strat, he’s playing Edge Pavilion in Laughlin.

Adam Steck of SPI Entertainment has produced the similarly fashioned “RockTellz & Cocktails” series at Planet Hollywood about a decade ago, presenting Meat Loaf and the Jacksons in the autobiographical experience.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES