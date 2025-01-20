Prior to Underwood, this Las Vegas entertainer sang for Trump

Donald Trump had final call over his NYE performers, and Angelina Alexon made the cut.

Three weeks prior to Carrie Underwood’s rendition of “America the Beautiful” at Monday’s inauguration of Donald Trump, a Las Vegas singer performed at Donald Trump’s party at Mar-A-Lago to usher in ’25.

We speak of Angelina Alexon, for whom Greece is always the word, the lone Vegas singer to appear at Trump’s New Year’s Eve Party at his resort in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Producers bringing in talent for the event had known of Alexon for years from her social-media clips. Trump himself had final call over the performers, and called Alexon over for a photo after she sang.

“Getting a picture with him was very difficult,” Alexon said. “But he motioned over to me when he saw I wanted a quick selfie.”

Alexon sings in eight languages with a five-octave range (she can hit the whistle note) and has covered Mariah Carey and Celine Dion, among many others. Alexon’s video a few years ago, in which she covered 15 pop superstars, has piled up more than 30 million views on social media.

A Las Vegas favorite who is originally from Greece, Alexon has performed at Aria, Sahara, Mirage and Paris over the years. She joined a roster that included Richard Goodall (the singing janitor who cleaned up on “America’s Got Talent”), Cee Lo Green, the Commodores and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Since the performance on Dec. 31, Alexon’s popularity has boomed in her home country. She’s made headlines and has been featured on Mega Channel, Ant1 and Skai. These are the major mainstream media outlets in Greece, and a big hit for an independent artist in Las Vegas.

Alexon says her appearance was simply to sing for a president (or, president-elect at the time). She doesn’t disclose her political affiliation. In December 2023, she sang at the U.S. Capitol for the bipartisan, nonprofit Euro-American Women’s Council (EAWC) event. As she says, “I was just proud to sing for the president.”

