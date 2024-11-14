66°F
Prominent Las Vegas Strip nightclub going country for NFR

Diplo as Thomas Wesley is shown at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas. The DJ star is a headlin ...
Diplo as Thomas Wesley is shown at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas. The DJ star is a headliner in the country-themed "Desert Saddle” shows, premiering Dec. 6-7. (Wynn Nightlife)
Dustin Lynch is shown at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas. The country star is a headliner in ...
Dustin Lynch is shown at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas. The country star is a headliner in the country-themed "Desert Saddle” shows, premiering Dec. 6-7. (Wynn Nightlife)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 14, 2024 - 12:11 pm
 
Updated November 14, 2024 - 12:34 pm

XS Nightclub has historically been home to Marshmello’s LED-fashioned bucket head. But hats of a different sort will be part of the club’s vibe when “Desert Saddle” premieres Dec. 6-7.

This is the first country-inspired weekend ever at the Wynn Nightlife party haven. Kane Brown, Diplo as Thomas Wesley, Dustin Lynch, YEEDM (electronic-country fusion) pioneering duo Vavo, DJ Brandi Cyrus (sister of Miley Cyrus) and — yes — Mashmello himself are on the bill.

The event drops in the middle of the National Finals Rodeo, being held again at Thomas & Mack Center, which overtakes the city. Wynn Nightlife is throwing its hat into the ring, as it were, to capture the cowboy crowd.

Brown and Lynch will put on live performances. Diplo (in his Wesley alter-ego), Cyrus and Vavo are all playing DJ sets.

Wynn Nightlife is partnering with country venue and entertainment brand Paris Texas of Toronto in staging this inaugural event. For inspiration, Wynn Nightlife President Ryan Jones nods toward the annual Stagecoach festival, held at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, also site of the Coachella festival.

Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll and Luke Combs headline Stagecoach in ’25. The festival this past year, with headliners Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen, sold out 89,000 tickets.

“I think just the the industry as a whole, is seeing what’s going on around the world and what trends are booming,” Jones said in a recent phone chat. “We saw great success at Stagecoach, where some commercial artists are starting to dip their toes into country time. It’s just an exciting time for the genre.”

The makeup of the crowd at XS Nightclub should be a revelation. We expect the country crowd will rejoice in the thundering sets, amid strobes, smoke and party cannons. The regular weekend club crowd should also populate XS.

“I think we’re going to get both crowds,” Jones said. “We’re going to get the NFR customer, because obviously, that’s what they’re here for. But country has turned mainstream over the last, you know, 12 to 18 months. We’re going to be seeing our our everyday customer. The party is for everyone.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

