Prominent Las Vegas Strip nightclub going country for NFR

Dustin Lynch, Kane Brown, Diplo as Thomas Wesley join Mashmello and pioneering duo Vevo are in “Desert Saddle” at XS Nightclub.

Dustin Lynch is shown at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas. The country star is a headliner in the country-themed "Desert Saddle” shows, premiering Dec. 6-7. (Wynn Nightlife)

Diplo as Thomas Wesley is shown at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas. The DJ star is a headliner in the country-themed "Desert Saddle” shows, premiering Dec. 6-7. (Wynn Nightlife)

XS Nightclub has historically been home to Marshmello’s LED-fashioned bucket head. But hats of a different sort will be part of the club’s vibe when “Desert Saddle” premieres Dec. 6-7.

This is the first country-inspired weekend ever at the Wynn Nightlife party haven. Kane Brown, Diplo as Thomas Wesley, Dustin Lynch, YEEDM (electronic-country fusion) pioneering duo Vavo, DJ Brandi Cyrus (sister of Miley Cyrus) and — yes — Mashmello himself are on the bill.

The event drops in the middle of the National Finals Rodeo, being held again at Thomas & Mack Center, which overtakes the city. Wynn Nightlife is throwing its hat into the ring, as it were, to capture the cowboy crowd.

Brown and Lynch will put on live performances. Diplo (in his Wesley alter-ego), Cyrus and Vavo are all playing DJ sets.

Wynn Nightlife is partnering with country venue and entertainment brand Paris Texas of Toronto in staging this inaugural event. For inspiration, Wynn Nightlife President Ryan Jones nods toward the annual Stagecoach festival, held at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, also site of the Coachella festival.

Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll and Luke Combs headline Stagecoach in ’25. The festival this past year, with headliners Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen, sold out 89,000 tickets.

“I think just the the industry as a whole, is seeing what’s going on around the world and what trends are booming,” Jones said in a recent phone chat. “We saw great success at Stagecoach, where some commercial artists are starting to dip their toes into country time. It’s just an exciting time for the genre.”

The makeup of the crowd at XS Nightclub should be a revelation. We expect the country crowd will rejoice in the thundering sets, amid strobes, smoke and party cannons. The regular weekend club crowd should also populate XS.

“I think we’re going to get both crowds,” Jones said. “We’re going to get the NFR customer, because obviously, that’s what they’re here for. But country has turned mainstream over the last, you know, 12 to 18 months. We’re going to be seeing our our everyday customer. The party is for everyone.”

What: "Desert Saddle"

Where: XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas

When: Dec. 6-7

Information: Two-day passes or VIP table reservations and bottle service are available. Go to Wynnnightlife.com.

Headliners:

— Kane Brown: The multi-platinum, award-winning country artist is a staple the country and pop music genre. Recognized for his unique sound and portfolio of hits like "What Ifs," "Heaven," and "Thank God," Kane Brown continues to redefine the country music industry making him one of the genre's most innovative artists.

— Diplo: The globally acclaimed producer and DJ is recognized for his diverse style and boundary-pushing collaborations that crossover EDM, open format, and country music influences. A Wynn Nightlife resident artist, Diplo's sets deliver unparalleled energy making him a driving force in the Las Vegas nightlife scene and across the globe.

— Marshmello: The Grammy Award-nominated DJ and producer is recognized for his iconic helmet, diverse collaborations, and signature EDM, pop, and future bass sound. The Wynn Nightlife resident artist brings high-energy beats and chart-topping hits to sold out crowds at XS Nightclub and major festivals around the world.

— Dustin Lynch: Lynch has "built one of the most consistent recording careers in modern country music" (Billboard), achieving 10 #1s; four Top 5 albums; 10 RIAA certified singles including megahits "Thinking 'Bout You (feat. MacKenzie Porter)," "Small Town Boy," and "Cowboys and Angels"; and tallying over 4.4 billion cumulative global streams. The Grand Ole Opry member has headlined packed venues to sold-out crowds and played high-profile festivals worldwide.