Raiders owner optimistic Oscar winner can play NFL legend

The thespian arts were unexpectedly top-of-mind for Mark Davis on Thursday afternoon.

It had been just reported that Nicolas Cage was to play NFL and broadcast legend John Madden in the biopic “Madden.” The Amazon MGM Studios project is being developed by filmmaker David O. Russell (“American Hustle,” “Silver Linings Playbook,” and “The Fighter”).

The movie will focus on the Madden NFL video game franchise, which remains a phenomenon. From the plot description on entertainment trade website IMDB Pro: “After being forced into retirement by the Oakland Raiders, fiery former NFL head coach John Madden teams up with a mild-mannered Harvard programmer to rewrite his fading legacy by building the world’s first football video game.”

Davis said he hopes Madden, who coached the Raiders to their first Super Bowl victory, is treated fairly. Davis reminded that Madden stepped down from coaching on his own after 10 seasons. Madden died in December 2021.

“There is a lot of revisionist history, especially after someone has died, when you make a movie about them,” Davis said. “John had a hell of a story — he quit coaching because he was afraid to fly. He would just turn white. But then he had a great new career after coaching, as an analyst and becoming famous with the video game.”

Davis said of Cage, a Las Vegas resident, “I think he can do it, if he can resemble John. I thought he was fantastic in ‘Wild at Heart,’ the David Lynch movie, which was amazing. He’s won an Oscar (for “Leaving Las Vegas”). I think he’s great.”

The story also delves into the friendship between Madden and legendary Raiders owner Al Davis, who has not been cast. The film’s release date is not yet announced, either.

While talking of the movie, Davis said, “Acting is a unique and special talent. You don’t know who will be a great actor,” the owner said, then pivoting. “Look at Carl Weathers. We had no idea when he was with the Raiders what he could become as an actor.”

Davis mentioned he is participating in Weathers’ posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star dedication ceremony on Aug 29. Weathers died in February at age 76. He became a significant film star in the first four “Rocky” moves from 1976-85.

“We had Carl at the torch lighting last year, and he still looked very intimidating,” Davis said of the event at Al Davis Memorial Torch on Oct. 23, prior to the Raiders-Texans game. “He was still a powerful presence. He looked like a star. I’m honored to take part in paying tribute to him.”

