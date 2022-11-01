71°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Kats

Raiders player’s Pokémon card fetches $672K at auction

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 1, 2022 - 12:21 pm
 
Updated November 1, 2022 - 6:27 pm
Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez shows his Pokemon Illustrator card at Gold & Silver Pawn on T ...
Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez shows his Pokemon Illustrator card at Gold & Silver Pawn on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats
Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez shows his Pokemon Illustrator card at Gold & Silver Pawn on T ...
Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez shows his Pokemon Illustrator card at Gold & Silver Pawn on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats
Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez (54) works through a drill during practice at the Intermounta ...
Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez (54) works through a drill during practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez chats with Gold & Silver Pawn General Manager Andy Zimmerman, ...
Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez chats with Gold & Silver Pawn General Manager Andy Zimmerman, left, and Austin "Chumlee" Russell at a fan event at the shop on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

The estimates flew freely as Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez put his Pokémon Illustrator card up for auction.

Martinez himself said it could be worth up to $1.5 million.

Not quite. But the rare item fetched $672,000 online at Goldin Auctions over the weekend. The top bid was $560,000, with the buyer’s premium pushing the total to its final tally.

The buyer’s premium is the extra charge, typically a percentage, that a buyer is charged based on the item’s closing price.

Martinez’s card is one of just four in existence, and as such exceedingly rare in the Pokémon culture. Experts have dubbed it “The Holy Grail” of Pokémon card collecting.

Martinez was packing the card during a fan event Friday at Gold & Silver Pawn, where he appeared alongside “Pawn Stars” co-stars Austin “Chumlee” Russell (himself an avid Pokémon collector) and Rick Harrison.

I asked about the card’s value. Martinez ran the numbers.

“Maybe $500,000 to, who knows? Eight-hundred, 1.5 mil.,” Martinez said as he was about to meet fans at Gold & Silver Pawn, the home base of the History series “Pawn Stars.” “It’s crazy. It’s insane to me, 100 percent.”

Docksiders disembark

A yacht rock band attempting to generate name recognition, playing a new room in an off-Strip resort undergoing an ownership change, has proven a tough sell.

You could kind of see the trouble on the radar for The Docksiders, a solid, focused and fun show that is nonetheless closing at The Duomo at the Rio. The show performs Thursday, Saturday, Monday, Nov. 10 and Nov. 11. This is a fine act and a great group of individuals that has learned a hard lesson.

Cool Hang Alert

Vocalist Sage Waters hosts “Meet Me at Eight” live-music and cigar hangs at Eight Lounge at Resorts World every Wednesday. What would the start time be? At 8 p.m. Easy to follow. No cover. Light it up.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Graney: It’s how the Raiders lost that is so concerning
Graney: It’s how the Raiders lost that is so concerning
2
Raider’s Pokémon card fetches $672K at auction
Raider’s Pokémon card fetches $672K at auction
3
Mark Davis says Josh McDaniels will be Raiders coach ‘for years to come’
Mark Davis says Josh McDaniels will be Raiders coach ‘for years to come’
4
McDaniels, Raiders hope to learn from bad loss to Saints
McDaniels, Raiders hope to learn from bad loss to Saints
5
Raiders don’t make any deals before NFL trade deadline
Raiders don’t make any deals before NFL trade deadline
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST