Rap legends sign on for Las Vegas event

The West Coast rap legends are taking part in a long-form podcast during ComplexCon this month.

Rapper Snoop Dogg attends the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show news conference at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Feb. 10, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

Dr. Dre speaks during the Producers & Engineers Wing Grammy week event at Village Studios in Los Angeles on January 22, 2020. (Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy/TNS)

Dr. Dre, left, and Snoop Dogg perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are ready to talk it out at the first ComplexCon.

The West Coast rap legends are joining the Drink Champs live podcast episode from the event, set for Nov. 16-17. The presentation is part of the ComplexCon(versations) roster panelists at the festival.

Drink Champs hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN will lead the discussion, which will also run after the event on Complex’s channels. The appearance is ahead of Snoop Dogg’s upcoming studio album, “Missionary,” produced by Dr. Dre, to be released this year by Death Row Records, Aftermath Entertainment and Interscope Records.

The chat is billed as “a long-form podcast with a conversational art for exploring ideas, friendship and the most interesting anecdotes from the hip-hop community.”

Launched in 2016 in Long Beach, California, ComplexCon is a confluence of fashion, music, sports, art, food and innovation. More than 60,000 are expected for this year’s show.

The event takes over Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall, with rap superstar Travis Scott the Sunday night headliner and event’s artistic director. Playboi Carti and Opium are among the Nov. 16 performers.

Scott is bringing CactusCon to ComplexCon for the first time, drawing in his apparel brand, Cactus Jack. The event is an extensive retail opportunity for ticket holders, showcasing many items exclusive to the festival and more than three dozen popular brands.

