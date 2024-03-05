R&B superstar returns to Las Vegas Strip on US tour

Chris Brown has just released his 11th studio album, “11:11,” and touring in support.

Chris Brown is shown at the Lovers & Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Meg Blair/Lovers & Friends)

Chris Brown is shown at the Lovers & Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Virisa Yong/Lovers & Friends)

Chris Brown performs at the Lovers & Friends music festival at Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, May 6, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Singer/songwriter Chris Brown performs during the first show of his residency at Drai's Nightclub at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel and Casino on June 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images)

The last time Chris Brown played Las Vegas was at Drai’s Nightclub, in lineup of Strip headliners during Super Bowl weekend.

Brown is back at a far larger scale this summer, playing T-Mobile Arena on Aug. 3. The show is in his “11:11 Tour,” with rising R&B artist Muni Long as special guest (tickets to the general public are on sale 10 a.m. Monday at AXS.com).

Brown has just released his 11th studio album, “11:11,” hence the tour’s title. The release has topped Billboard’s R&B charts, and his “Summer too Hot” was nominated this year for the Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance. Coco Jones won the category with “ICU.” Long won that category in 2023 for “Hrs & Hrs.”

Brown’s “11:11 Tour” follows his 2023 “Under The Influence” tour of Europe, which reportedly sold out all 27 dates.

Brown has headlined Drai’s since June 2022, playing club favorites “Go Crazy,” “Iffy,” and “No Guidance.” But Brown is not on the Drai’s schedule. Club reps have not responded to requests specifying his status at the venue.

We have referred to the 34-year-old superstar as reliably controversial, undeniably talented. Brown made headlines off the stage this past May, when it was reported he and Usher were involved in an altercation at Floyd Mayweather’s Skate Rock City skating center on Boulder Highway.

The dispute, which centered on Brown’s conversation with artist Teyana Taylor, occurred the night before both superstars performed at the Lovers & Friends festival at Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

They did perform, separately and crushing it, unmarked with no sings of a physical altercation. During his set, Usher made what seemed a cryptic reference to the dust-up with Brown, with whom he has been friends for years, “We all go through some (stuff), but if you keep doing the same thing over and over, you’re the fool.”

Video posted by TMZ from the festival showed Brown in a shouting match with unidentified individuals backstage, during Missy Elliott’s set. Brown later said he was breaking up an argument, not the instigator.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.