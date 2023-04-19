‘Real Housewives’ favorite Jayne sets 11 dates on the Strip

Erika Jayne opens at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay on Aug. 25, running five weekends through Dec. 2.

Erika Jayne on the red carpet for the grand opening of Christina Aguilera at Planet Hollywood hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Friday, May 31, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A fan favorite on a long-running reality series is betting on herself at House of Blues.

Erika Jayne of Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is headlining the residency “Bet It All On Blonde” at the Mandalay Bay music hall beginning Aug. 25.

The series runs five weekends, 11 dates total, through Dec. 2. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m Pacific on Monday at Ticketmaster.com..

Jayne joined the “RHOBH” cast in 2015. She has made a splash with performances in gay clubs in New York, Chicago, San Diego and even such far-off destinations as Mykonos.

The show is filming season 13. Expect show preps for Vegas to be in the storyline.

In a 16-year music career, Jayne has hit No. 1 with nine singles on Billboard’s Hot Dance Club Play chart. She promises Vegas glitz, glamour, pomp and fun. Expect rampant grooving from a fan base voluminous enough to merit 11 shows at House of Blues.

“This is such a monumental moment for me and my incredible fans and I’m beyond thrilled to have this opportunity,” Jayne said in a statement. “I can’t wait to be on the stage and feel the energy of the audience each and every night.”

The multimedia star told Billboard she was inspired to take the Vegas stage when she was a little girl, and her mother and stepfather brought home a program from “Lido De Paris” at the Stardust (a photo shoot at show’s sign at Neon Museum seems a must).

Jayne attended Christina Aguilera’s opening at then-Zappos Theater in May 2019. She’s inspired by that production and several other Strip headliners.

“Obviously, it’s going to be Erika Jayne,” she told Billboard. “But let’s be honest: Everybody’s looking at Britney Spears, Gwen Stefani, Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Lopez. Those women have done a great job. And I’m gonna do a great job too.”

