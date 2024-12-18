REO Speedwagon’s Las Vegas Strip shows are not the end

Kevin Cronin fronts “An Evening of ‘Hi Infidelity’… And More” at The Venetian Theatre this week. He’s touring without the REO Speedwagon name in 2025.

Kevin Cronin always seizes the mindset of a rock star.

“For my entire career, I’ve always let the music lead the way, and that’s what I’m doing now,” the co-founder of REO Speedwagon says. “Because, when it comes down to it, everything else is secondary.”

Cronin is capping a high-intensity year in which his two partners in REO Speedwagon ruled against him to end the band — at least under that title. The upcoming “An Evening of ‘Hi Infidelity’… And More” at The Venetian Theatre are the last performances under the band’s iconic name.

The shows are set for Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Cronin will continue to perform REO Speedwagon songs for the foreseeable future, including an extensive U.S. tour with Styx, dubbed “Brotherhood of Rock,” kicking off in January.

Still in fine voice, Cronin is singing all the famous songs. But “REO Speedwagon” is not to be used as a formal title. Instead, it’s Kevin Cronin, solo, singing the hits of REO Speedwagon, an unchanged approach even as the band’s name has been ditched.

This was made public in September, when REO Speedwagon, collectively, announced on its official website the band would retire from touring in 2025.

Keyboardist Neal Doughty, who dates to the band’s very beginnings in 1967, and bassist Bruce Hall, who joined in 1977, supported this move. Cronin did not, but is just one of three ruling memers.

Doughty had already stepped down from touring, and Hall had been forced from the stage by back problems, both in 2023.

Cronin moved forward with The Venetian Theatre residency and the “Hi Infidelity” revival in November 2023, just after Hall’s back ailments were made known. The highly popular show returned in May. The band played the classic 1981 album end-to-end, with custom LED video presentation and Cronin’s engaging stories about the band’s ascent to fame.

Cronin loved the lineup of Dave Amato on guitar, Bryan Hitt on drums, Derek Hilland (as Doughty’s replacement) on keys, and Matt Bissonette (as Hall’s replacement) on bass.

The 73-year-old Cronin plans to continue performing with that roster, at The Venetian Theatre and through the tour with Styx, which doesn’t play Las Vegas.

Asked what exactly led to his former bandmates’ decision to announce the end of REO Speedwagon, Cronin said he wants to take the high road and, again, focus on the music.

“It’s really tough because it’s so, it’s so complicated. It goes back into personal, musical, creative differences that we just couldn’t resolve,” Cronin said. “My thing has always been to raise the bar. I feel like my job as the leader of this band is to continue to push the envelope, to try to make the music better. I’m always tinkering with the songs and the arrangements, and this group that has been together since last November has just inspired me.”

Speculation around the rock community was that Cronin simply wouldn’t permit Hall to return to the band after his back surgery. Not so, says the singer.

“As far as setting the record straight, there was this misconception that I was somehow not allowing Bruce to to play with us, but the truth is, I’m in no position to tell him what he can or can’t do,” Cronin said. “He’s a partner in this organization.”

Cronin had not anticipated REO Speedwagon closing out this way.

“The way I understood it was, back in in May, Bruce expressed that he was going to sit out the 2024 tour, as long as he got paid in full, as if he was touring,” Cronin says. “We went along with that, and he accepted it, and I thought that’s what we were going to do this year.”

Cronin has overcome his own health concerns. In September he suffered what he calls ”an unfortunate injury” to his abdomen, which required surgery.

“Suffice to say that it was an accident, a kind of semi-fall, and I just hit the corner of the bed, right, right in the breadbasket, and it just did a little damage internally,” Cronin says. “It was a little scary. I’ve been blessed with good health and pretty good genes … But this was not a piece of cake, something I was just going to waltz through.”

Cronin’s surgeon was “this awesome woman” who told him it would take up to six weeks to get back on stage.

“And, and boom, six weeks on the dot, literally, we went out a tour with our buddy Rick Springfield, and did the whole month of November with Loverboy,” Cronin says. “I’m back at full strength, just raring to go, and way past 100 percent.”

