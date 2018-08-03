Rick Harrison of ‘Pawn Stars’ to launch new store in Las Vegas

Rick Harrison of “Pawn Stars” on History channel has picked over some of the more interesting items at Gold & Silver Pawn. The result is a new business, effectively named Rick’s Picks.

Rick Harrison attends the artist Tim Cantor's exhibition opening at the AFA Gallery in the Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

Rick Harrison and Austin Russell. Cristian De la Rosa / El Tiempo.

Rick Harrison of the reality TV show "Pawn Stars" signs autographs at Gold & Silver Pawn shop in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, July 17, 2014. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

This store at the multicolored strip mall will open in about two weeks at Pawn Plaza, next door to Gold & Silver at 713 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

These items are especially rare and fascinating. Included in the inventory are dinosaur skeletons, meteor pieces, artwork, firearms, and sports and rock memorabilia.

The space is divided, with the front filled with inexpensive stuff that the whole family (especially kids) can touch and handle.

The back is for more historical pieces, with information presented about each item.

There is also a corner honoring Richard “Old Man” Harrison, the family patriarch, who died June 25 at age 77.

713 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV