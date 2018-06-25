Kats

Richard Harrison, ‘The Old Man’ of ‘Pawn Stars’ dies

By John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 25, 2018 - 7:47 am
 
Updated June 25, 2018 - 11:01 am

Richard Harrison, who became known to millions of fans of “Pawn Stars as “The Old Man,” never set out to be a TV star.

He was just pleased to see folks filling the family business, Gold & Silver Pawn.

But with his unassuming disposition and sly jabs at his son, Richard; and grandson, Corey; “The Old Man” did indeed become famous.

“He’s been a favorite all over the world,” Rick Harrison said this morning, hours after his father died after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease. “He was a rock star in 150 countries.”

Harrison, the patriarch of the Harrison family of “Pawn Stars” fame, died early this morning after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was 77.

Rick Harrison was with his father when he passed away at about 4 a.m. He said the family had braced for his father’s death for about two years, when ‘The Old Man” made his final appearance on the History channel series.

“We knew it was coming,” Harrison said. “It was such a long battle, a slow progression. It just ravaged him.”

Corey Harrison said, “At first, he couldn’t care less about being on TV. He was just happy to see all the customers at the store. He thought it was a waste of time, at first, but he wound up loving being on the show.”

Harrison chuckled as he recalled his grandfather’s popularity. “I loved all the blue-haired ladies walk up and pinch his butt,” he said. “He was really, really popular with fans.”

Harrison’s death was announced Monday morning on the Gold & Silver Pawn Facebook page.

The announcement said the Las Vegas resident “was surrounded by loving family this past weekend and went peacefully.”

Rick Harrison said today that plans for a memorial service are being worked out. Donations in Richard Harrison’s name can be made to the Epilepsy Foundation (Rick Harrison suffered from the condition as a child). Flowers are being placed in “The Old Man’s” honor at Gold & Silver.

Harrison was especially proud of his military career. He served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years, reaching the rate of Petty officer, first class. A photo of him from his days in the Navy hangs in the Gold & Silver Pawn offices.

Harrison had scaled back his “Pawn Stars” appearances over the past few years. The show, which premiered in July 2009, resumes filming in September.

“It was a third career I’d never even imagined: military then real estate then TV star,” he told the Review-Journal through a publicist in January. As for what he’s enjoying most about his semiretirement, Harrison said, “spending more time with my wife and grandkids,” before joking, “and not working with Corey, Chum (Austin Russell) and Rick (Harrison, his son) every day.”

Corey Harrison said the ribbing the two shared on the show reflected their real-life relationship. “I worked him every day, and he was more than my grandfather. He was my best friend.” Harrison said he could write a book filled with advice his grandfather shared.

“He was never a guy who would carry anger around,” Corey Harrison said. “If there was a problem, he was the guy to fix it. He wouldn’t sweat the small stuff.” In passing, Corey said, “I think he was pleased at how his life turned out.”

“The Old Man” is survived by his wife, JoAnne. The two were married in 1960.

Rick Harrison remembers a final conversation he had with his father:

“He said, ‘I love you, Son. Please take care of your mother.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

