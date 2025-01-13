Rival Las Vegas entertainment companies unite for fire charity show

Live Nation and AEG Presents are teaming to produce a show to support those affected by the devastating fires still raging in the Los Angeles area.

Bruno Mars, left, and Anderson .Paak of Silk Sonic accept the award for song of the year for "Leave the Door Open" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Anderson .Paak, left, and Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic perform "777" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Live Nation and AEG Presents are rival entertainment companies in Las Vegas, and internationally. But the longtime competitors are teaming to produce a show to support those affected by the devastating fires still raging in the Los Angeles area.

The “Fire Aid” relief concert is set for Jan. 30 at Intuit Dome in L.A. Performers and ticket information is forthcoming. But it is certain the event is being staged by the most powerful live-entertainment companies worldwide.

Live Nation and AEG Presents are dominant on and off the Strip, in venues large, small and otherwise.

Live Nation is in exclusive partnerships with Caesars Entertainment at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace and PH Live at Planet Hollywood, The Venetian Theatre, BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau, the Chelsea at Cosmopolitan and Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms. Adele, Rod Stewart, Garth Brooks and The Killers at Caesars Palace, 50 Cent and Shania Twain at PH Live, ZZ Top, Foreigner, Styx and Earth Wind and Fire at The Venetian and Duran Duran at BleauLive Theater have been among the company’s superstar headliners on the Strip.

AEG Presents is in similar partnerships with Wynn at Encore Theater, Resorts World Theatre and the Theater at Virgin Hotel. The company has presented Katy Perry, Luke Perry, Carrie Underwood and Janet Jackson at Resorts World; Lionel Richie, New Edition, John Fogerty and Nas with the Las Vegas Philharmonic at Encore Theater.

Entertainment icon Irving Azoff and his family are also herding superstars in this effort. Azoff and his son, Jeffrey Azoff, operate Full Stop Management, which works with MSG Entertainment to book headliners at Sphere. U2, Dead & Company, Phish and the Eagles are all Azoff clients – and Sphere headliners.

The timing matches artists who would be in Los Angeles for the Feb. 2 Grammys show at Crypto.com Arena.

However, speculation out of L.A. is the Grammy show will be postponed. From a story in Variety, “Even if the wildfires are contained by then and the city is on the road to recovery, the sheer extent of the destruction to residences and local businesses and, most significantly, the number of people who have lost their homes or been evacuated from vulnerable areas any prospect of a business-as-usual show impossible.”

The Grammys were moved to MGM Grand Garden in 2022, due to COVID restrictions in Los Angeles. But reportedly, there are no discussions to hold the show in Las Vegas this year.

Intuit Dome opened Aug. 15 by a performance by Bruno Mars, with an unbilled visit from fellow Dolby Live headliner Lady Gaga on “Die With a Smile.” The L.A. Clippers are the venue’s primary tenant.

Majestic steps up

Different scale, same heartfelt effort for L.A. fire victims from Majestic Repertory Theatre in the Arts District. “Sceam’d In Concert” is scheduled for Jan. 22 at the venue founded by Troy Heard. This is the full set list from the underdog hit production, with some surprise numbers. All proceeds will go to the Entertainment Community Fund’s entertainmentcommunity.org platform, set up for Southern California aid requests.

The guys crack wise

“Roastmaster General” Jeff Ross and famed comic/actor Pauly Shore dropped into Wiseguys Comedy Club at Town Square on Thursday and performed a set together. Both comics go way back with club operator and comic Keith Stubbs.

On Saturday, Shore joined Adam Ray’s “Dr. Phil” sendup at The Theater at Virgin, taking the stage with unbilled guests Ken Jeong and Bert Kreischer.

Ray also invited The Strat’s L.A. Comedy Club comic-magician Murray Sawchuck. This was a gender reveal, involving Shore and Sawchuck’s wife, Dani Elizabeth.

This was a massive audience for Sawchuck, about 50 times what he usually plays to at the comedy club. As he said, “I wish I had 4,000 peeps every show.” The show was captured for Ray’s YouTube series.

Sunday, Shore appeared at Siegel’s Bagelmania. But not to perform, just for a bite and to hang out.

On the topic of comedy …

The Wiseguys Era has come and gone at Westgate Cabaret. The club opened in September and closed after about eight weeks at the end of October. I thought it would be there at least a minute longer. Wiseguys is still cranking at Town Square, and its original Vegas location in the Arts District.

Gaughan in support

South Point owner Michael Gaughan famously doesn’t carry a cell phone, but answered the call for service last week. The Las Vegas hospitality legend hosted 100 firefighters from Idaho on their way to fight the blazes in L.A. on Thursday night. A rep said, “South Point just wants to provide support to our neighbors however they can during this difficult time.”

Cool Hang Alert

The rocking Las Vegas singers/songwriter/musician Shawn Eiferman hosts “Open Mic Night” at 8 p.m. Wednesdays at Commons Club at The Shag Room at Virgin Hotel. No cover. Mic is, um, open, says the sign. Eiferman keeps the vibe fast and loose, and he’s a fine singer and guitarist. He showed his chops last Monday with Santa Fe & Fat City Horns (also a reliably Cool Hang) at The Copa at Bootlegger Bistro.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.