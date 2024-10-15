Rock icon injured in Las Vegas shooting

Jake E. Lee, former guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne, performs in concert during the M3 Rock Fest at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Saturday, April 26, 2014, in Columbia, Md. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

A rock star has been wounded in an early morning shooting in Las Vegas.

Jake E. Lee was shot multiple times in a Las Vegas street shooting, Lee’s management confirmed Tuesday morning.

From the Las Vegas Metro report of the incident:

“Officers responded to a shooting incident in the 11000 block of Alora Street. Officers arrived and located a male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The male was transported to the hospital. No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.”

The address listed is west of I-15, just north of the Starr Avenue exit and west of Dean Martin Drive.

Lee, a Las Vegas resident, “is fully conscious and doing well in an intensive care unit at a Las Vegas hospital. He is expected to fully recover,” the musician’s representatives said in a statement.

The incident was said to be “totally random,” according to the statement.

Reps have stated Lee and his family ask for the public to respect his privacy.

Lee has performed with Ozzy Osbourne and Badlands and his most recent project, Red Dragon Cartel. The latter band has served as his comeback project after rarely appearing in public over the past two decades.

According to a story from February in the Loudersound rock pub, Lee had been overcoming the deaths of his parents, his first wife, and singer Ray Gillen.

At age 67, Lee has returned to performing with Red Dragon Cartel. The band was co-founded by Vegas musician and studio operator Ronnie Mancuso and English-born singer Darren James Smith.

At the peak of his fame in the mid-’80s, Lee had played for 60,000 fans with Osbourne at the “Monsters of Rock” festival.

