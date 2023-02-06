Rock legend Van Morrison signs on for Zappos run

Van Morrison is set for a three-show series at Zappos Theater in September.

Van Morrison performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Sunday, April 28, 2019, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

The marvelous night for a moondance returns September at Zappos Theater.

Van Morrison plays three shows at Planet Hollywood at 8 p.m. Sept. 6, 8 and 9. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Pacific time Friday at Ticketmaster.com.

Morrison is a Grammy Award-artist, songwriter, author, poet and multi-instrumentalist. His fans span several generations and include his legendary contemporaries (Bill Medley of the Righteous Brothers, among them).

With such rock anthems as “Brown-Eyed Girl,” “Gloria,” “Wild Night” and the above-referenced “Moondance,” Morrison has more than 150 songs featured in major motion pictures.

Morrison most recently headlined Vegas at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

