58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Kats

Rock legend Van Morrison signs on for Zappos run

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 6, 2023 - 10:32 am
 
Van Morrison performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Sunday, April 28, 2019, ...
Van Morrison performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Sunday, April 28, 2019, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

The marvelous night for a moondance returns September at Zappos Theater.

Van Morrison plays three shows at Planet Hollywood at 8 p.m. Sept. 6, 8 and 9. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Pacific time Friday at Ticketmaster.com.

Morrison is a Grammy Award-artist, songwriter, author, poet and multi-instrumentalist. His fans span several generations and include his legendary contemporaries (Bill Medley of the Righteous Brothers, among them).

With such rock anthems as “Brown-Eyed Girl,” “Gloria,” “Wild Night” and the above-referenced “Moondance,” Morrison has more than 150 songs featured in major motion pictures.

Morrison most recently headlined Vegas at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

PodKats! Episodes

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Golden Knights goalie, wife owe $27 million, bankruptcy records show
Golden Knights goalie, wife owe $27 million, bankruptcy records show
2
2 dead in wrong-way, head-on collision near Summerlin
2 dead in wrong-way, head-on collision near Summerlin
3
CARTOONS: What happens when the White House tries to order pizza
CARTOONS: What happens when the White House tries to order pizza
4
‘A friend to anyone’: Beloved tennis player dies after collapse on Summerlin court
‘A friend to anyone’: Beloved tennis player dies after collapse on Summerlin court
5
As Harry Reid airport grows, so does the need for another airport
As Harry Reid airport grows, so does the need for another airport
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
MSG Entertainment promotes top exec to book The Sphere
MSG Entertainment promotes top exec to book The Sphere
Vegas singer rises to the moment in Bills-Patriots game
Vegas singer rises to the moment in Bills-Patriots game
Stunt superstar David Blaine tacks on 6 shows on the Strip
Stunt superstar David Blaine tacks on 6 shows on the Strip
NFL owner staging free downtown rock concert, memorabilia show
NFL owner staging free downtown rock concert, memorabilia show
Dion’s fans miffed, but Rolling Stone snub has little impact
Dion’s fans miffed, but Rolling Stone snub has little impact
Madonna adds 2nd show in Vegas, 13 across US
Madonna adds 2nd show in Vegas, 13 across US