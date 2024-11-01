Rock legends’ art displayed at Las Vegas Strip resort

Works by Bono, Paul McCartney and Bob Dylan are featured in the new exhibit “Beyond The Stage” opening Thursday at Animazing Gallery.

Bob Dylan's Grandview Motel, a hand hand-signed textured archival pigment giclée limited edition, is on display at Beyond The Stage exhbit at Animazing Gallery at Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian from Nov. 7-Dec. 7. (Animazing Gallery)

Foxtrot by Jerry Garcia, edition 250, hand signed, is on display at Beyond The Stage exhbit at Animazing Gallery at Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian from Nov. 7-Dec. 7. (Animazing Gallery)

Mick Fleetwood's Butterfly (Pink) limited edition print on canvas signed and numbered 41 x 41 inches, is on display at Beyond The Stage exhbit at Animazing Gallery at Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian from Nov. 7-Dec. 7. (Animazing Gallery)

David Bowie's1995 lithograph self-portrait used on promotional materials around the '"Isolar" tour. Signed boldly and dated by Bowie. Measures 21 x 29.7 cm. The piece is on display at Beyond The Stage exhbit at Animazing Gallery at Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian from Nov. 7-Dec. 7. (Animazing Gallery)

Beach Towel by Paul McCartney, a limited edition print, lithograph on paper hand-signed, approximately 25.5x27.5 in. The piece is on display at Beyond The Stage exhbit at Animazing Gallery at Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian from Nov. 7-Dec. 7. (Animazing Gallery)

Ringo Starr's 4 Wooden Men, silkscreen on a full-sized Reno drum head and hand-signed is on display at Beyond The Stage exhbit at Animazing Gallery at Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian from Nov. 7-Dec. 7. (Animazing Gallery)

Aerosmith front man Steven Tyler is shown with his Blue Skull limited edition on canvas signed and numbered, size 38 x 40 inches. The piece is on display at Beyond The Stage exhbit at Animazing Gallery at Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian from Nov. 7-Dec. 7. (Animazing Gallery)

John Douglas's portrait of the Rolling Stones, giclee on canvas, signed and numbered, edition of 25, size 50" x 26 inches, is on display at Beyond The Stage exhbit at Animazing Gallery at Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian from Nov. 7-Dec. 7. (Animazing Gallery)

This exhibit is music to our eyes.

Several superstars, past and present have contributed pieces to “Beyond The Stage: Art by Legends of Rock and Roll,” opening Thursday and running through Dec. 7 at Animazing Gallery at Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian.

Bob Dylan, Bono, Steven Tyler, Robby Krieger, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Steve Vai, Rick Allen, John Lennon, Jimi Hendrix, David Bowie, Jim Morrison, Janis Joplin and Jerry Garcia are among the legends whose work is displayed in the studio and online at AnimazingGallery.com. The pieces are also offered for sale.

A superstar-hosted reception is set for Friday, for those who purchased pieces on opening night. Steve Vai, guitarist Billy Morrison (Billy Idol), drummer John Douglas (Aerosmith), and Paul Geary (drummer for Extreme and manager of Smashing Pumpkins, Godsmack, Creed, Scorpions, Joe Perry, and The Hollywood Vampires) are among those scheduled to be on hand.

The gallery has previously featured works by Gene Simmons and Douglas.

Krieger appreciates the chance to convey his creativity visually.

“I am more used to holding a guitar than a paintbrush, but I actually started painting well before I ever played guitar,” the Doors legend said in a statement. “My mom took lessons from a fairly well-known artist, Mr. (Akira) Kurosawa. I kind of liked it then and I never thought I would pick up a paintbrush again, 40 years later.”

Krieger qualified, “The main difference between my music and my painting is that one is done with other people and the other is pretty much a one-man deal.”

