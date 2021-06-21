92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Kats

Sebastian Maniscalco, Jason Aldean announce Vegas dates

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 21, 2021 - 8:05 am
 
Jason Aldean performs at the Park MGM's Park Theater in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (Las ...
Jason Aldean performs at the Park MGM's Park Theater in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)
Jason Aldean performs at the Park MGM's Park Theater in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (Las ...
Jason Aldean performs at the Park MGM's Park Theater in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)
Sebastian Maniscalco is shown at the Beacon Theater in New York on May 6, 2016. (Todd Rosenberg ...
Sebastian Maniscalco is shown at the Beacon Theater in New York on May 6, 2016. (Todd Rosenberg Photography)

Sebastian Maniscalco says “Nobody Does This Tour,” he is doing it in Las Vegas in August at Encore Theater. Meantime, Jason Aldean has announced his “Back In The Saddle: Las Vegas 2021” show is to Park Theater in December, alongside the National Finals Rodeo.

Maniscalco, who has become a favorite at Encore Theater, is back at Wynn Las Vegas for four shows 7:30 and 10 p.m. Aug. 20-21. Tickets are on sale beginning 10 a.m. Monday. He’s coming off four sold-out shows over the weekend.

Aldean is at Park MGM on Dec. 9, 10 and 11. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Friday, also at Ticketmaster. His shows will be during the final weekend of the NFR at Thomas & Mack Center.

Aldean is bonded to Las Vegas as the performer onstage when the Oct. 1 shooting broke out at Route 91 Harvest on the Strip in 2017. He returned to sell out Park Theater in December 2019.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas developer reached $80M deal for Strip parcel
Las Vegas developer reached $80M deal for Strip parcel
2
Vegas Loop a big hit, until the big crowds arrive
Vegas Loop a big hit, until the big crowds arrive
3
Clark County firefighters respond to report of fire at Resorts World
Clark County firefighters respond to report of fire at Resorts World
4
Their landlord got millions in rental assistance. They faced eviction.
Their landlord got millions in rental assistance. They faced eviction.
5
A drop-by-drop look at Lake Mead vs. Lake Las Vegas
A drop-by-drop look at Lake Mead vs. Lake Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST