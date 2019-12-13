Shania Twain, Mark Davis kick it up at Westgate VIP

A private VIP even filled the Westgate’s legendary Sky Villas — the onetime Elvis Presley residence suite — on the hotel’s 30th floor.

Julianne Hough and Victor Arata are shown backstage during a taping of "Holidays With The Houghs," airing 10 p.m. Monday on NBC. (Victor Arata)

It was the type of bash where country music superstar Shania Twain and Raiders owner Mark Davis can mill around, largely unnoticed.

A private VIP event Wednesday night filled Westgate Las Vegas’s legendary Sky Villas — the onetime Elvis Presley residence suite — on the hotel’s 30th floor. Late in the fete, Twain rolled in with her husband, Swiss businessman Frederic Thiebaud, after her show at Zappos Theater.

Twain is tight with Davis, who attended her opening-night show at Planet Hollywood on Dec. 6. She is also longtime also Westgate Resorts exec Richard Siegel, who is also one of company founder David Siegel’s sons.

Twain’s participation was not generally expected, but she added some celeb flair to an event powered by David Perrico’s Pop 40 and Pop String, ace Elvis tribute artist Matt Lewis; and the all-female rock band Dollface.

The main party space was themed for “The Addams Family,” which is why Jen Romas, creator and star of “Sexxy” adult revue at the hotel, was made up as Morticia. Hotel PR director Gordon Prouty dressed as John Astin’s Gomez character, there was even a Lurch lurching around. Kelly Magaro of Sexxy; and Dani Elizabeth, JoJo Hamner and Skylar Harris of “Crazy Girls” at Planet Hollywood were dressed as maids. To keep it clean, I guess.

When not singing, Lewis was stationed at one of the Villa’s empty hot tubs, surrounded by Jif peanut butter, bananas and Wonder Bread. “I live here, but I need someone to make me a sandwich,” said Lewis, a veteran of “Legends in Concert” in Las Vegas and across the country. “The King doesn’t butter his own bread.” Not in this place.

Arata on the TV

Victor Arata, the wheeled sensation in “V— The Ultimate Variety Show” at V Theater at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood, has coached Julianne Hough in a skating number for the NBC special “Holiday With The Houghs.” The seasonal spectacle co-stars Julianne’s dancing brother, Derek Hough, and airs at 10 p.m. Monday.

The show’s producers remembered Arata from his expert coaching work with Nicole Scherzinger on “I Can Do That” in 2015. Arata quickly discovered that he was just designing a skating act — he was actually teaching Hough to skate.

“She didn’t skate, whatsoever, before this,” Arata says. “She hadn’t even worn skates before. I kept asking how good a skater she was, and they kept saying, ‘She’s a winner! She can do anything!’ and I was like, ‘But can she skate?’”

Hough, a graduate of Las Vegas Academy, can skate now. She and Arata teamed on the signature “Headbanger” act, the move where the male skater spins the female dancer from her ankles, moving her body up and down in a circular motion with her head swinging just inches from the stage.

“She was actually very sweet and is a great dancer obviously, so we got a lot of tricks in,” Arata says. “She wanted to do more, actually. But I was able to spin her and it’s a very fun number.”

‘Holmes For The Holidays’

A holiday show to see: Clint Holmes’ return to Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at the Smith Center. Show times are 7 .m. Friday, and 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday. Holmes is joined by the brilliant multi-instrumentalist Christian Tamburr, with whom Holmes worked in his “Soundtrack” residency with Earl Turner at Palazzo Theater.

Kelly Clinton-Holmes, the LVA Choir and Holmes’ granddaughter Asia are all in the mix. We well remember that Holmes was the first resident headliner at Cabaret Jazz (before it was named for Smith Center President Myron Martin) in March 2012.

Kaos for the holidays

What’s the saying? When life hands you marshmallows, you make hot chocolate?

The Palms held its employee holiday party Tuesday at the otherwise closed Kaos Nightclub and Dayclub. Might as well make some good use of that dome … .

