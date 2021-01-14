Siegfried remembered as trailblazer among Strip entertainers

Producer Kenneth Feld said of Siegfried Fischbacher, “The world of magic said good-bye to one of its greatest innovators.”

The man who produced the groundbreaking Siegfried & Roy show at the Frontier, and later The Mirage, recalled how legendary magician Siegfried Fischbacher “redefined live entertainment” in Las Vegas.

“Today, the world of magic said good-bye to one of its greatest innovators. Siegfried and Roy took the art of magic to new heights through spectacular illusions while always maintaining his mastery of the close up, sleight of hand magic he developed as a young man,” Kenneth Feld said in a statement Thursday morning.

Fischbacher died Wednesday night of pancreatic cancer at age 81.

“My father, Irvin and I first met Siegfried and Roy in 1977, collaborating with them on groundbreaking television productions and their first headline production, “Beyond Belief,” at the Frontier. Ultimately, this led to world tours and our ground-breaking show at The Mirage which redefined live-entertainment in Las Vegas.

“But perhaps Siegfried’s most important legacy will be his commitment to mentoring and inspiring magicians from around the world and championing the art form he loved for generations to come.”

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said the S&R show was a must-see for Vegas tourists.

“We are just crushed to have lost Siegfried our wonderful friend and giant entertainer. Anyone who came to town, their request was always, ‘I must see Siegfried and Roy!’ They put Las Vegas on the map not only as spectacular illusionists but also as breeders, trainers and caretakers of royal felines which grew to be an enormous part of their performance.

“Visitors to their personal home had the thrill of seeing the habitat where so many cubs were born and raised. And a trip to The Mirage and the Secret Garden was a treat one never could forget. More importantly than anything, Siegfried was the kindest and most loyal friend and a beautiful individual. What is calming now is to realize is that he is back with his life partner, Roy Horn, and at peace.”

MGM Resorts International officials also referred to Fischbacher’s passing as the end of an era, when Siegfried & Roy changed the scale of live entertainment on the Strip.

“Siegfried & Roy had a vision for the kind of entertainment spectacular Las Vegas, and the world at large, had never before seen. The Masters of the Impossible delivered so much more than magic nightly and paved the way for all of the incredible productions that followed,” the company said in a statement. “While we will certainly never know another pair like them again, we are grateful for all they meant to MGM Resorts International, to the Las Vegas community and to the world of entertainment. And it’s hard not to imagine them somewhere, reunited, doing two shows nightly, to a perpetual standing ovation.”

Fischbacher’s friends in the entertainment community say his passing is the end of an era, in our city and internationally.

“Master Magician” Lance Burton last saw Siegfried at the legendary illusionist’s 80th birthday party in June 2019.

“He and Roy both were in great spirits. I said to him, ‘Siegfried you are the best looking 80 year old I have ever seen!’” said Burton, a headliner at Monte Carlo from 1996-2010, and before that a featured act in “Folies Bergere” at the Tropicana beginning in 1972. “He smiled. Thinking of that just now I am smiling and crying at the same time.”

Burton added, “Today is truly the end of an era in Las Vegas and in the world of magic,” said Burton. “Siegfried was for decades the epitome of what a Las Vegas entertainer should be. On stage he was larger than life. A brilliant magician with an original and highly successful show. Along with his Roy, he helped make Las Vegas the Entertainment Capitol of the World.”

