Simon Cowell says ‘AGT’ is acing its Vegas audition

Simon Cowell visited the “America’s Got Talent Las Vegas Live” show for the first time this weekend.

MGM Resorts International Senior Vice President of Content Development Dan Bernbach, Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, comedian Howie Mandel and TV entertainment entrepreneur/TV host Simon Cowell pose for photos with the cast of "America’s Got Talent Las Vegas Live!" at Luxor on March 12, 2022. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for "America's Got Talent Live!")

MGM Resorts International Senior Vice President of Content Development Dan Bernbach, Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, comedian Howie Mandel and TV entertainment entrepreneur/TV host Simon Cowell pose for photos on the stage for "America’s Got Talent Las Vegas Live!" at Luxor on March 12, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

"America’s Got Talent Las Vegas Live!" judge and comic Howie Mandel and champion Kodi Lee are shown at Luxor on March 12, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Simon Cowell is like the world traveler who has family in Las Vegas. He visits far too infrequently, doesn’t stay long, but packs a lot into the trip.

The entertainment entrepreneur and visionary took his first look at “America’s Got Talent Las Vegas Live” at Luxor on Saturday night. Cowell was in town a little more than 24 hours. He and fellow judge Howie Mandel cut a clip at the hotel entrance for an upcoming episode of the “America’s Got Talent” NBC vehicle.

Cowell and Mandel were honored with a Key to the Las Vegas Strip, awarded along with a proclamation by Clark Country Commissioner Michael Naft.

Cowell did talk some business through the quick trip to the Strip. He said plans to strengthen the link between the televised broadcasts at Dolby Theater in L.A. and the live show at Luxor.

“I would love to do the auditions here. I think it’d be incredible, to bring the audience into this theater,” Cowell said during a chat outside the “AGT” theater. “It would be amazing, and that’s one of the conversations we’re having today.”

Cowell has for at least a decade dreamt of delivering a variety show to Las Vegas. Over that time, “AGT” became a bridge to and from Vegas for several performers. It is also, in effect, now competing in the same ticket-buying horizon with performers who have appeared on “AGT.”

The now-familiar checklist of “AGT” champions or alumni headlining on the Strip includes Terry Fator at New York-New, Shin Lim at the Mirage, Mat Franco at Linq Hotel, Piff the Magic Dragon at Flamingo Showroom, Tape Face at Harrah’s Cabaret, Nathan Burton at V Theater, and Xavier Mortimer at The Strat and Murray Sawchuck at Laugh Factory at Tropicana.

“Las Vegas has become part of the show’s narrative. If you win the show, you come here,” Cowell said. “It was not originally planned this way, but Vegas just started to become part of the story of this show.”

Cowell created the “American Idol” series along with the international “Got Talent” franchise. When he launched these competition series, he didn’t envision building such a pipeline to Las Vegas.

“Wen I was first making these shows, it was all about record contracts,” Cowell said. “And then we realized, well, it’s quite easy to get a record contract. Getting a residency in Vegas, however, is a whole different ballgame.”

Cowell is enforcing brand equity, and the quality of variety, ahead of a single breakout star. So “America’s Got Talent Las Vegas Live” is pushing its artistic range brand equity. The array of current performers remind of the golden era of “The Ed Sullivan Show,” where a plate-spinner, comic Totie Fields and puppet mouse Topo Gigio would share the same broadcast.

The current Vegas lineup is pianist/singer Kodi Lee, stand-up comic and host Preacher Lawson, the dance troupe Light Balance, singer Jimmie Herrod with the Silhouettes performance-art troupe, quick-change artist Lèa Kyle, danger act Deadly Games, the aerial tandem Duo Transcend, mentalist/comic Peter Antinou and show-closing magician (and reigning “AGT” champ) Dustin Tavella.

Season 14 champ and beat poet Brandon Leake is taking a four-month break from the show to tour.

Acts will be shuffling in an out of “AGT” throughout its Vegas run. The idea is to keep the show fluid and its talent refreshed.

“We have to rotate, we have to bring in the new champion, because that is expected. And a huge proportion of the people who are coming into the main show now are doing it because Vegas has always been their dream,” Cowell said. “Most people, when you ask, ‘What is your big ambition?’ Where do you see yourself in five years’ time?’ They all mention Vegas.”

Keyed up

Cowell and Mandel were honored with a Key to the Las Vegas Strip, awarded along with a proclamation by Commissioner Naft. MGM Resorts International Senior Vice President of Content Development Dan Bernbach was the resort rep.

With the show’s cast on hand, Naft said, “Our community knows talent better, I’d argue, than anyone else on the planet.” Mandel then sang out, “You haven’t been to Branson!”

“I have been to Branson!” Naft laughed. True, he saw Tony Orlando there, years ago.

Cowell and Mandel also met the cast and crew in the key-awarding photo op. Neither had ever seen the live show, which opened last November.

As it all came together, Cowell said he was relieved that he’d finally made it to Vegas to see the show. He was held back because of a positive COVID test a month ago. Also, in January and for the second time in 16 months, Cowell suffered injuries while falling off an electric bike.

The accident-prone tycoon had been on a bike ride in London as part of physical therapy from his first accident, in August 2020, when he fractured bones in his back after crashing in Malibu.

“I was in rehab for the first accident, and then I need rehab from the rehab,” said Cowell, wearing a brace on his arm, during a chat said during a chat outside the “AGT” theater. “I need fewer accidents, and fewer rehabs.”

Cowell, engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Silverman, said he had no need for a key to “unlock” Las Vegas.

“So, the year I decide to get married, you give me the key to Las Vegas?” Cowell said.

“What do you do with a key to something that’s open 24/7?” Mandel added.

“This is amazing, but your timing isn’t great,” Cowell said. “Ten years ago would have been better.”

‘Extreme’ commitment

“America’s Got Talent: Extreme” culminates Monday night, with Vegas act Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders having reached the finals by earning the Golden Buzzer from host Terry Crews. Silva, also creator of Deadly Games, teams with John Stotts and Gary Laurent on the motorcycle stunt team.

“It was the scariest show ever made. Seriously, I mean, it was literally seat of your pants every single day, because these contestants are like, nothing I’ve ever seen before,” Cowell said. “You know, they live on adrenaline, they live for adrenaline. They have no fear, they push themselves and the stuff they were doing. I mean, I’ve never seen anything like it in my life … It’s doing well, people like it. So it looks like I’m gonna talk to myself and make it again.”

Return of “VTS”

“Vegas The Show,” offstage since March 2020, is finally due back May 4. Producer David Saxe is holding auditions Thursday and Friday this week. The show’s return marks the reopening of Saxe Theater at Miracle Mile Shops. Both the production and venue closed March 17, 2020. Along with “Zombie Burlesque,” “Vegas The Show” was the last ticketed show on the Strip prior to COVID shutdown. Burton’s magic show is also set to move into the theater in May. Two other shows, to be finalized, are expected to open this year at Saxe Theater.

Cool Hang Alert

Tony Arias, a bundle o’ fun and fine vocalist, debuts at Sun City MacDonald Ranch at 2020 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson at 7 p.m. Friday (doors 6:30 p.m.). “Tony’s Vegas Nights” is the theme, with selections form classic Vegas tunes, come country, Broadway, a little Elvis. Arias is backed by the Michael Dubay Trio. Tickets are $25, call 702-755-3799 for the info.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.