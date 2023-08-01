‘SNL’s’ Jon Lovitz, on Paul Reubens: ‘He was a real comedic genius’

Jon Lovitz and Paul Reubens intersected at the peak of their popularity.

A screen grab of Paul Reubens as Pee-wee Herman and Jon Lovitz as Tommy Flanagan "Saturday Night Live" on Nov. 23, 1985. (Saturday Night Live YouTube)

The two iconic comedy characters intersected at the peak of their popularity.

Paul Reubens, as Pee-wee Herman, hosted “Saturday Night Live” on Nov. 23, 1985. Jon Lovitz, in his first season on the show, performed as the pathological liar Tommy Flanagan.

In a sketch titled “Big House,” Pee Wee is seated in a jail cell as a guard leads Flanagan in for lockup. Pee-wee is wearing his classic gray suit with red bow-tie. Lovitz is also wearing a suit, his tie loose, common for the President of Pathological Liars Anonymous.

Flanagan has says he’s just spent five years in the organization. But it’s clear he hasn’t. Pee-wee tries to keep pace with Flanagan’s fibbing, as his new cell mate explains he’s incarcerated for bank robbery.

“I was a bank-robber when I was a kid. Yeah, I was 12 years old at the time,” Flanagan says. “I robbed five banks a day, six days a week. Then, on the day off, I was a pickpocket, yeah.”

“I never robbed a bank when I was a kid. My mom wouldn’t let me,” Pee-wee responds. “But I trained my dog to do it — haha! Yea, my he dog could sit, roll over and rob banks!”

Lovitz is back in Vegas to headline at the Laugh Factory at the Tropicana at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

“Paul was a real genius, a comedic genius,” Lovitz said in a phone chat. “There’s a few, in my opinion. Not many. But he was one of them.”

Reubens was the rare “SNL” host to appear strictly in character through the entire show.

Both had worked with The Groundlings improv club in L.A. Phil Hartman, who created the Pee-wee character alongside Reubens, had also performed before breaking big on “SNL.”

Lovitz and Reubens first met the night Reubens hosted “SNL,” remarking to Lovitz he’d never seen anyone rise to the show so quickly from working The Groundlings improv club in L.A. “He said, ‘I’ve never seen it happen so fast,’ because I had just got into the company in September 1984.”

But Lovitz had actually caught Reubens performing then-new Pee-wee character in 1981, urged by his friend David Kudrow, brother of actress Lisa Kudrow, to check him out. This was some five years before the cult film “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure” was released, and the “Pee-wee’s Playhouse” Saturday morning show debuted on CBS.

“David said, ‘There’s a midnight show at The Groundlings, this guy Pee-wee Herman, you should go see it, it’s the hottest thing in town,’” Lovitz recalled. “I went, and that’s when I first saw Paul as Pee-wee. He was just hysterical. That wasn’t his only character, but that’s the one that popped.”

Lovitz had kept communication with Reubens over the years, especially via text. Lovitz’s 66th birthday was July 21. “He texted me this GIF of a Muppet, and he just sent a bunch, all day,” Lovitz said. “I’m like, ‘Jesus, what’s going on?’ He would send these little text gifts and I’d say, ‘OK! Lovely! Thank you!’”

Even Reubens’ friends and colleagues for decades didn’t know he was ill. Lovitz didn’t. After he heard of Reubens’ passing, he had lunch with his friend and comic contemporary Lynn Marie Stewart, who played Miss Yvonne on “Pee-wee’s Playhouse.”

”Lynn was in The Groundlings and is a very good friend,” Lovitz said. “We just talked about Paul. It was such a shock.”

Lovitz says he’s not sure whether he’ll pay homage to Reubens in his upcoming shows in Vegas.

“I haven’t really thought about it; it’s all so new,” Lovitz said. “But I can tell you that we came from the same source. We had characters that came together at the same time. He was brilliant. He did it perfectly.”

