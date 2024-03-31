Sources: ABBA avatar show prepping to play Las Vegas Strip

“ABBA Voyage” would play in a custom venue on the Resorts World property.

A screen grab of members of ABBA during the holiday season. "ABBA Voyage" is reportedly headed for the Strip. (@ABBA Voyage)

Can you hear the drums, Fernando? Or, can you hear the speculation of the “ABBA Voyage” virtual concert production playing the Strip?

We can. Sources familiar with the production indicate the computer-generated show is to play a custom-built facility. Resorts World’s former “Enchant” space is the leading contender on the resort’s south-side parcel, though the site is not yet finalized.

The plan is to run the show as a limited engagement, extending if it builds momentum.

We expect the momentum to catch up. The band has sold 150 million records worldwide. Its music was the centerpiece of one of the few Broadway-styled productions to play Vegas, “Mamma Mia” at Mandalay Bay.

The show stars the original ABBA lineup of Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad in their CG-generated, 1979 clones.

The real-life ABBA members are all in their 70s and have no plans to return to the stage in live performance. Nearly 25 years ago, they reportedly turned down $1 billion to headline a 100-show tour.

But for “ABBA Voyage,” they spent five weeks working in motion-capture suits to generate the act’s distinctive choreography.

The London show cost $175 million to develop and is one of the priciest live shows in history. A 10-piece orchestra backs the avatar performers, delivering hits such as “Dancing Queen,” “Waterloo,” the above-mentioned “Fernando,” and the universal ABBA theme, “Thank You for the Music.”

One source who has seen the show more than a dozen times in London said, “It’s mind-blowing.”

