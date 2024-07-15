98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Kats

Sphere books an EDM party for first NYE show

EDM artist Anyma headlines Afterlife's “End of Genesys” production at the Sphere on New Yea ...
EDM artist Anyma headlines Afterlife's “End of Genesys” production at the Sphere on New Year's Eve. (Sam Neill)
EDM artist Anyma headlines Afterlife's “End of Genesys” production at the Sphere on New Yea ...
EDM artist Anyma headlines Afterlife's “End of Genesys” production at the Sphere on New Year's Eve. (Michael Drummond)
More Stories
Kevin Hart attends the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 25th Annual Mark Twain Prize for ...
Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat Weekend returning to Resorts World
The Eagles (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images/Sphere Entertainment)
Legendary Sphere resident rockers add 4 Las Vegas dates
"Colin Cloud: Mastermind" opens July 2 at Harrah's Cabaret on the Las Vegas Strip. (Atomic City PR)
New Las Vegas Strip headliner delivers old-school skills
Music icon has long-term plans for Las Vegas Strip
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 15, 2024 - 9:01 am
 
Updated July 15, 2024 - 9:19 am

The spirit of the Sphere has been to present extended engagements, or residency productions. This is not the venue for a single show — until New Year’s Eve.

The Sphere’s first NYE production is also its first one-off, and first to feature an EDM artist. Afterlife festival series presents Anyma’s “End of Genesys” event on Dec. 31.

Anyma is the solo project of DJ and producer Matteo Milleri, half of the Italian music production and EDM duo Tale of Us. Milleri is also Afterlife Records’ co-founder. NYE is his Las Vegas debut.

Known for mixing music, technology and art, Anyma is celebrated for the album “Genesys” and “Genesys II” and trailblazing live performances.

The artist says, “Anyma is my creative self-expression, blending music, art and immersive realities to explore the next phase in the realm of consciousness. Physical and digital creations merge to become a singular enlightening field of experience: ‘Genesys.’”

Afterlife prides itself on evolving as “a multidimensional platform for groundbreaking artists and visually sensational installations,” according to a release announcing the show. Special guests are promised. Anyma has previously collaborated with such top EDM artists such as Grimes, Sevdaliza and CamelPhat.

The Afterlife shows have played around the world. The EDM events have been booked at such venues as Roman Theatre of Orange in France, Parc del Forum in Barcelona, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, Caja Magica in Madrid, La Defense Arena in Paris, Miami Marine Stadium during Miami Music Week, Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, and Hippodrome of San Siro in Milan. The New Year’s 2023 show was staged at Hippodrome Chile.

With “Genesys,” Anyma will use the full scope of the Sphere’s audio/visual technology. The bulbous wonder will employ its world’s highest-resolution LED display; and the concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound powered by Holoplot.

Digital artists and directors Alessio De Vecchi, Tobias Gremmler and Alexander Wessely have collaborated with Anyma. Their work is known for adventurous sci-fi influences.

Anyma will follow such superstar headliners as U2, Phish, Dead & Company (whose series continues through Aug. 10) and the Eagles (who run Sept. 20-Jan. 25, with four dates added Monday morning). UFC 306 is set for Sept. 14, the first live sporting event at the venue.

The New Year’s Eve show is the only new Sphere production announced.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Music icon has long-term plans for Las Vegas Strip
By John Katsilometes / RJ

Ziggy Marley’s short-term Vegas plans a Wednesday show at Virgin Hotel. Long-term, he’s bringing Bob Marley’s Hope Road.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Bidding starts at $1M, Las Vegas legend’s home for sale — again
recommend 2
‘Block Party’ takes over where Life is Beautiful left off
recommend 3
Cummings stars with $21 boot bargain in Mirage finale
recommend 4
Las Vegas art now available in casino vending machines
recommend 5
‘One verse? One verse?’: Cello star asks Celine Dion to sing
recommend 6
‘The end of a dream’: Beatles’ music master faces close of ‘Love’