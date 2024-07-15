Sphere books an EDM party for first NYE show

The Sphere’s first New Year’s Eve show is also its first one-off, starring Anyma in Afterlife’s “End of Genesys” event.

EDM artist Anyma headlines Afterlife's “End of Genesys” production at the Sphere on New Year's Eve. (Michael Drummond)

The spirit of the Sphere has been to present extended engagements, or residency productions. This is not the venue for a single show — until New Year’s Eve.

The Sphere’s first NYE production is also its first one-off, and first to feature an EDM artist. Afterlife festival series presents Anyma’s “End of Genesys” event on Dec. 31.

Anyma is the solo project of DJ and producer Matteo Milleri, half of the Italian music production and EDM duo Tale of Us. Milleri is also Afterlife Records’ co-founder. NYE is his Las Vegas debut.

Known for mixing music, technology and art, Anyma is celebrated for the album “Genesys” and “Genesys II” and trailblazing live performances.

The artist says, “Anyma is my creative self-expression, blending music, art and immersive realities to explore the next phase in the realm of consciousness. Physical and digital creations merge to become a singular enlightening field of experience: ‘Genesys.’”

Afterlife prides itself on evolving as “a multidimensional platform for groundbreaking artists and visually sensational installations,” according to a release announcing the show. Special guests are promised. Anyma has previously collaborated with such top EDM artists such as Grimes, Sevdaliza and CamelPhat.

The Afterlife shows have played around the world. The EDM events have been booked at such venues as Roman Theatre of Orange in France, Parc del Forum in Barcelona, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, Caja Magica in Madrid, La Defense Arena in Paris, Miami Marine Stadium during Miami Music Week, Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, and Hippodrome of San Siro in Milan. The New Year’s 2023 show was staged at Hippodrome Chile.

With “Genesys,” Anyma will use the full scope of the Sphere’s audio/visual technology. The bulbous wonder will employ its world’s highest-resolution LED display; and the concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound powered by Holoplot.

Digital artists and directors Alessio De Vecchi, Tobias Gremmler and Alexander Wessely have collaborated with Anyma. Their work is known for adventurous sci-fi influences.

Anyma will follow such superstar headliners as U2, Phish, Dead & Company (whose series continues through Aug. 10) and the Eagles (who run Sept. 20-Jan. 25, with four dates added Monday morning). UFC 306 is set for Sept. 14, the first live sporting event at the venue.

The New Year’s Eve show is the only new Sphere production announced.

