53°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Kats

Sphere presents legendary Rockettes in ‘Christmas Spectacular’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 28, 2023 - 9:56 am
 
The legendary Radio City Music Hall Rockettes are shown in the "Christmas Spectacular"-themed s ...
The legendary Radio City Music Hall Rockettes are shown in the "Christmas Spectacular"-themed show at the Sphere. (Sphere Entertainment)
The legendary Radio City Music Hall Rockettes are shown in the "Christmas Spectacular"-themed s ...
The legendary Radio City Music Hall Rockettes are shown in the "Christmas Spectacular"-themed show at the Sphere. (Sphere Entertainment)

Sphere officials weren’t kidding saying they would get a leg up on the competition.

Holiday mirth aside, the bulbous wonder is showcasing the iconic Radio City Rockettes on its dazzling Exosphere. The holiday-themed production runs through the Rockettes’ “Christmas Spectacular” at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

The Sphere show and “Christmas Spectacular” started Tuesday and run through Jan. 1. This is the 90th anniversary of the holiday extravaganza.

The first-of-its-kind production at the Sphere presents real-life footage of the dance troupe, with video wrapping continuously around the entire Exosphere space.

The activation features the first time the Sphere is shown as a Christmas ornament, opening to the dancing Rockettes, standing 125 feet tall. As the ornament closes, the Radio City Musical Hall marquee is shown. The Sphere and the legendary Radio City venue are operated by MSG Entertainment.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Grateful for 3rd lane? I-15 into California sees smaller traffic backups
Grateful for 3rd lane? I-15 into California sees smaller traffic backups
2
Kelce spotted wearing Las Vegas strip club shirt after Chiefs’ win
Kelce spotted wearing Las Vegas strip club shirt after Chiefs’ win
3
Raiders release veteran cornerback after benching against Chiefs
Raiders release veteran cornerback after benching against Chiefs
4
Driver going 135 mph in Lamborghini tells police someone was following him
Driver going 135 mph in Lamborghini tells police someone was following him
5
Man arrested in Lake Las Vegas killing tells police victim raped him
Man arrested in Lake Las Vegas killing tells police victim raped him
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Sheeran summons Flowers; Musk says Sphere ‘exquisite’
Sheeran summons Flowers; Musk says Sphere ‘exquisite’
Reports: Beyoncé in talks for $10M Sphere show
Reports: Beyoncé in talks for $10M Sphere show
High-ranking Sphere executive steps down
High-ranking Sphere executive steps down
Hollywood sphere wouldn’t compare to Las Vegas’
Hollywood sphere wouldn’t compare to Las Vegas’
‘The gift that keeps paying’: Tower of Power’s Christmas show
‘The gift that keeps paying’: Tower of Power’s Christmas show
Dana White says he’s booked Sphere for UFC fight in September
Dana White says he’s booked Sphere for UFC fight in September