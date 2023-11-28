Sphere presents legendary Rockettes in ‘Christmas Spectacular’

The Sphere show and the Rockettes “Christmas Spectacular” started Tuesday and run through Jan. 1.

The legendary Radio City Music Hall Rockettes are shown in the "Christmas Spectacular"-themed show at the Sphere. (Sphere Entertainment)

The legendary Radio City Music Hall Rockettes are shown in the "Christmas Spectacular"-themed show at the Sphere. (Sphere Entertainment)

Sphere officials weren’t kidding saying they would get a leg up on the competition.

Holiday mirth aside, the bulbous wonder is showcasing the iconic Radio City Rockettes on its dazzling Exosphere. The holiday-themed production runs through the Rockettes’ “Christmas Spectacular” at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Sphere & @Rockettes = The ultimate holiday collab! The first dance performance on Sphere is the perfect way to bring some holiday cheer to Vegas 🎊 pic.twitter.com/i1uAD1WK3I — Sphere (@SphereVegas) November 28, 2023

The Sphere show and “Christmas Spectacular” started Tuesday and run through Jan. 1. This is the 90th anniversary of the holiday extravaganza.

The first-of-its-kind production at the Sphere presents real-life footage of the dance troupe, with video wrapping continuously around the entire Exosphere space.

The activation features the first time the Sphere is shown as a Christmas ornament, opening to the dancing Rockettes, standing 125 feet tall. As the ornament closes, the Radio City Musical Hall marquee is shown. The Sphere and the legendary Radio City venue are operated by MSG Entertainment.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.