Sphere’s plans for New Year’s Eve: A global show and an EDM superstar

The iconic Las Vegas venue plans a celebration of major cities around the world as it takes part in the New Year’s Eve fireworks spectacular on the Strip.

EDM artist Anyma will headline Afterlife's “End of Genesys” production at the Sphere on New Year's Eve. (Michael Drummond)

The view from the T-Mobile Zone at the Sphere during Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats1 Threads, Instagram

A graphic advertising upcoming Dead & Company shows is seen on the Sphere in Las Vegas Monday, April 15, 2024. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pedestrians stand by the Sphere on Election Day on Nov. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A race car navigates around the Sphere during the qualifying round for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Sphere has NYE handled, inside and out.

Reps for the bulbous wonder have announced “Sphere New Year’s Eve Celebration,” a custom show on the venue’s Exosphere, the world’s largest LED screen.

A celebration of major cities around the world highlights the production as time zones worldwide count down to midnight. The Sphere will be part of Las Vegas’ citywide New Year’s Eve fireworks show on the Strip.

The Sphere’s celebration officially launches at 5 a.m. Pacific on Dec. 31, when Sydney welcomes in 2025. The Exosphere will display culturally themed imagery with countdowns from such international cities as Tokyo, Abu Dhabi, London, Buenos Aires, New York, Chicago and Denver.

The final 30-second countdown in Las Vegas will serve as the official countdown to “Making Vegas Memories,” the theme of this year’s “America’s Party 2025” pyrotechnic show, in which fireworks are fired from the rooftops of nine resort properties across the Strip.

“The End of Genesys,” starring EDM trailblazer Anyma, is playing a half-dozen dates around New Year’s Eve, running Friday through New Year’s Day, returning Jan. 10-11.

Anyma is the solo project of DJ and producer Matteo Milleri. Such EDM stars as Tiesto, Adriatique, Amalie Lens, Camelphat, Charlotte De Witte, Dixon, Mike Dean, Rampa, Sebastian Ingrosso, Argy, Cassian, Kevin De Vries, Chris Avantgarde, Rebuke, Layton Giordani, Massano, Parisi and Script have been announced to perform during the series.

Cool Hang Alert

On the topic of shows at innovative venues, David Perrico and the Raiders House Band rounds out (heh) its 2024 schedule at the Front Yard at Ellis Island at 10 p.m.-midnight Friday. Guitar great Steve Stevens, famous for his time with Billy Idol, joins the show. Guest stars include such well-known Vegas entertainers as Carlos David-Perez, Steph Payne, Dai Richards and Chiqui Garcia. Also, some intense Raiderettes action. No cover for this truly superior hang.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.