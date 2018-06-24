Spiegelworld spins disco with show set for Las Vegas Strip

The show, which has not specified a Vegas venue, is piloted by one of the great architects of dance music and a force as a music producer, Nile Rodgers of Chic. Steven Hoggett, choreographer for “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” on London’s West End, has signed on as director.

Part of a promotional poster for "We Are Here," a disco production in development by Spiegelworld targeted for a 2019 opening on the Strip. (Spiegelworld)

A promotional poster for "We Are Here," a disco production in development by Spiegelworld targeted for a 2019 opening on the Strip. (Spiegelworld)

Spiegelworld founder Ross Mollison discusses their new show OPIUM, which will open on March 13, 2018, at The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Photo taken on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, at ReBar, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Paul McCartney feels "Love" during a visit to the show at the Mirage on Sunday, April 9, 2017. (Cirque du Soleil photo)

Paul McCartney, right, and his wife Nancy Shevell pose during a red carpet event to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Cirque du Soleil's The Beatles LOVE at The Mirage hotel-casino in Las Vegas Thursday, July 14, 2016. (Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Drummer for the Beatles Ringo Starr, poses during a red carpet event to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Cirque du Soleil's The Beatles LOVE at The Mirage hotel-casino in Las Vegas Thursday, July 14, 2016. Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Cirque du Soleil executives and The Beatles LOVE cast members pose during a red carpet event to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Cirque du Soleil's The Beatles LOVE at The Mirage hotel-casino in Las Vegas Thursday, July 14, 2016. (Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It was the single-hit disco band The Trammps that intoned, “Burn baby burn, disco inferno! Burn baby burn, burn the mother down!”

With that sentiment in mind, Spiegelworld is developing a retro production for the Strip in 2019. “We Are Here” borrows from the more hedonistic elements of the 1970s music and cultural craze.

The show, which has not specified a Vegas venue, is piloted by one of the great architects of dance music and a force as a music producer, Nile Rodgers of Chic. Steven Hoggett, choreographer for “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” on London’s West End, has signed on as director.

In keeping with Spiegelworld’s model of test-driving a show in New York before presenting it on the Strip, “We Are here” is being previewed July 31-Aug. 4 at The GlitterLoft in NYC. This is stripped-down show compared to what would appear on the Strip.

“Absinthe,” Spiegelworld’s signature production at Caesars Palace, premiered in New York in 2006 and ran for years before debuting in Las Vegas in 2011.

“There is nothing like testing and refining new material and fresh ideas in front of a New York audience who are open to new experiences and are brutally honest,” Spiegelworld founder Ross Mollison said. “We have spent many months developing this show with Steven Hoggett, and we are all so excited to be working closely with Nile Rodgers, who practically invented disco.”

Spiegelworld has also opened the farcical, intergalactic adult comedy/musical “Opium” at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas’ Rose. Rabbit. Lie. Mollison says “We Are Here” is different from any show he has brought to the city. Crucial to its development is forming the show where disco was born.

“We have always wanted to do a show about disco, which we believe Las Vegas visitors will love, and what better place to create the show than in New York City where the disco movement was born in mind-blowing clubs like Studio 54?” Mollison said. “The show will probably be different every night during its run, and we are really looking forward to getting feedback from the audiences.”

We expect the Gazillionaire and Harry M. Howie will jump the line and be treated to VIP service at this show. It’s the Spiegelworld way.

Hans? That you?

Dutch illusionist Hans Klok was in town last week. You might recall that Klok was a Strip star at Theater for the Performing Arts (now Zappos Theater) a decade ago. His show famously featured Pamela Anderson as his onstage assistant.

Well, Klok is turning it (the clock) back and has been in preliminary talks with SPI Entertainment to build a show in VegasVille. Klok visited “Inferno” at Paris Theater and “Masters of Illusions” at Jubilee Theater at Bally’s during his recent visit.

”Love” at a dozen

The Cirque du Soleil Beatles stage show “Love” marked its 12th anniversary in comparatively quiet fashion today with a post-show cast party at The Mirage.

Led by Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, plus Yoko Ono and Olivia Harrison (widow of George Harrison), the spectacular opening-night party 12 years ago featured assorted rock stars and Vegas celebs. Quick quiz: Which legendary Las Vegas performers were at that gala, and also at today’s Golden Rainbow “Ribbon of Life” show at The Foundry at SLS Las Vegas?

(Pause)

Siegfried & Roy. Their theater at The Mirage was renovated for “Love.”

Serious Layout Study

The new ownership team at SLS Las Vegas is said to be reviewing an overhaul of The Foundry into a more traditional theater layout, and also considering a remake of Foxtail into a live-entertainment venue leaning toward comedy.

Contact John Katsilometes at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.