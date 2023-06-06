79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Kats

Stanley Cup Final opener draws largest ratings in 21 years

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 6, 2023 - 8:58 am
 
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) reacts after defenseman Shea Theodore (27) scored a g ...
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) reacts after defenseman Shea Theodore (27) scored a goal against Florida Panthers during the second period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
The Golden Knights celebrate after defenseman Shea Theodore (27) scored during the second perio ...
The Golden Knights celebrate after defenseman Shea Theodore (27) scored during the second period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The opening of the Stanley Cup Final was terrific for the Golden Knights. It was great for Warner Bros. Discover Sports, too.

Ratings for Saturday’s Game 1 at T-Mobile Arena were the highest for a Stanley Cup Final in 21 years, according to industry figures. The viewership stats were the second-most watched Stanley Cup Final Game 1 ever on cable, to the Hurricanes-Red Wings opener in 2002.

A total of 2.8 million viewers to Warner Bros. Discover’s TNT, TBS and truTV watched the Golden Knights’ 4-2 victory. The viewership peaked at 3.3 million from 7:45 to 8 p.m., as the game was knotted 2-2 in the third period.

The ratings were 11 percent higher than the five-year average from 2017-22

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Summerlin Starbucks to close after 25 years
Summerlin Starbucks to close after 25 years
2
A’s ballpark bill dies as Nevada lawmakers adjourn
A’s ballpark bill dies as Nevada lawmakers adjourn
3
Lombardo vetoes 2 big bills on final day
Lombardo vetoes 2 big bills on final day
4
Coroner rules on death of UNLV football player
Coroner rules on death of UNLV football player
5
$100K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$100K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
More stories
Poker player at WSOP makes bold call with $1M prize at stake
Poker player at WSOP makes bold call with $1M prize at stake
8 food and drink options to celebrate Pride Month
8 food and drink options to celebrate Pride Month
PGA Tour, Europe to merge with Saudis and end LIV litigation
PGA Tour, Europe to merge with Saudis and end LIV litigation
5 new and upcoming eateries around the Las Vegas Valley
5 new and upcoming eateries around the Las Vegas Valley
What does the ‘Q’ on ‘B’ Mountain in Henderson stand for?
What does the ‘Q’ on ‘B’ Mountain in Henderson stand for?
Man arrested in connection with fentanyl, meth in apartment
Man arrested in connection with fentanyl, meth in apartment