Stanley Cup Final opener draws largest ratings in 21 years
Saturday’s game from T-Mobile Arena attracted 2.8 million viewers on cable.
The opening of the Stanley Cup Final was terrific for the Golden Knights. It was great for Warner Bros. Discover Sports, too.
Ratings for Saturday’s Game 1 at T-Mobile Arena were the highest for a Stanley Cup Final in 21 years, according to industry figures. The viewership stats were the second-most watched Stanley Cup Final Game 1 ever on cable, to the Hurricanes-Red Wings opener in 2002.
A total of 2.8 million viewers to Warner Bros. Discover’s TNT, TBS and truTV watched the Golden Knights’ 4-2 victory. The viewership peaked at 3.3 million from 7:45 to 8 p.m., as the game was knotted 2-2 in the third period.
The ratings were 11 percent higher than the five-year average from 2017-22
