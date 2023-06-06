Stanley Cup Final opener draws largest ratings in 21 years

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) reacts after defenseman Shea Theodore (27) scored a goal against Florida Panthers during the second period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Golden Knights celebrate after defenseman Shea Theodore (27) scored during the second period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The opening of the Stanley Cup Final was terrific for the Golden Knights. It was great for Warner Bros. Discover Sports, too.

Ratings for Saturday’s Game 1 at T-Mobile Arena were the highest for a Stanley Cup Final in 21 years, according to industry figures. The viewership stats were the second-most watched Stanley Cup Final Game 1 ever on cable, to the Hurricanes-Red Wings opener in 2002.

A total of 2.8 million viewers to Warner Bros. Discover’s TNT, TBS and truTV watched the Golden Knights’ 4-2 victory. The viewership peaked at 3.3 million from 7:45 to 8 p.m., as the game was knotted 2-2 in the third period.

The ratings were 11 percent higher than the five-year average from 2017-22

