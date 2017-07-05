Star returns to The Strip to shine anew in BAZ

Ruby Lewis, who portrayed Daisy Buchanan in “For The Record: Baz” at Light nightclub at Mandalay Bay two years ago, rejoins the updated show at Palazzo Theater July 25.

Ruby Lewis is shown in a promotional photo. She returns to "Baz" at Palazzo Theater on July 25, 2017. (Allied Integrated Marketing)

Ruby Lewis makes Daisy sing in "Baz" at Light nightclub in Mandalay Bay. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ruby Lewis as Daisy Buchanan in "Baz." (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The breakout star of the original “Baz” on the Strip is returning to the show.

Ruby Lewis, who portrayed Daisy Buchanan in “For The Record: Baz” at Light nightclub at Mandalay Bay two years ago, rejoins the updated show at Palazzo Theater July 25.

“I had a feeling I would be back in the cast somehow,” says Lewis, who was plucked from the show at Mandalay Bay for a role in Cirque du Soleil’s“Paramour” on Broadway. “They are my people, and I really believe in the show.”

Lewis will return to her role of the “Gatsby’s” Daisy, which she originated in “Baz” Las Vegas, which stitches together stories of the couples from The Great Gatsby,” “Moulin Rouge” and Baz Luhrmann’s “Romeo + Juliet.”

The original Vegas production closed in August 2016 after an eight-week run at Light. Lewis then landed the plum role of Indigo (aka, The Leading Lady) in “Paramour,” performing as the female lead throughout the show’s 18-month run. That show closed in April at Lyric Theatre in New York.

Lewis’ return to “Baz” coincides with the celebration of the show’s first anniversary at Palazzo Theater. That she has been cast once more as Daisy is not so surprising, given her affection for the show and the Daisy character.

Lewis cried during the re-launch of the show at the revamped Palazzo Theater last July, moved to tears by the performance of Joanna Jones in the role of Daisy.

“Joanna’s performance, the transformation of the showroom, it all just got to me,” Lewis says.

“The show has so much power, so much sex appeal. I’m very proud of what it has become.”

Lewis said she needed to take a little time away from the stage after the demands of performing in a Cirque show on Broadway. She was not called upon to perform extensive acrobatics, but the show was nonetheless an immense vocal and physical challenge.

“I needed a little recovery time for my body and mind for a year and a half,” she says. “I took some time off to see family and travel, but I need to get back in front of an audience. I’m not sure if I’m addicted to it, but I love to give and hear immediately back from an audience.”

No biopic for Agassi

The new film “Borg vs. McEnroe” hits theaters in September. The new movie serves up the famous rivalry betweenJohn McEnroe and Bjorn Borg at the 1980 Wimbledon finals. Shia LaBeouf plays McEnroe and Swedish tennis star Sverir Gudnason plays Borg.

Why not a film adaptation of Andre Agassi’s “Open” autobiography, a gritty account of the Las Vegas native’s life and career?

Agassi says no thanks. He has been approached by directors such as Steven Spielberg and Jerry Bruckheimer, but is not interested. “I don’t want a reinterpretation of my interpretation of my life,” he says. Other reasons he’s not fond of the idea include: Not having control of the final story, finding the right actors, and, most important, he adds, is that “I’m not dead yet.”

Agassi does say a documentary would be “interesting,” but would also require a lot of work. And he is a busy man.

Killer idea

Some buzz from the scene regarding the Plaza Showroom, one of the few classically appointed, old-Vegas venues remaining in the city and the only such showroom operating on Fremont Street. Brandon Flowers performed scenes in The Killers’ new video “The Man” in the Plaza Showroom — he was the only member of the band who took part in the clip, in fact. But a pop-up show by The Killers in that showroom would be what we call a great civic moment.

Marnell’s $10K donation

Renowned Las Vegas resort executive Tony Marnell II spoke at the Italian American Club’s monthly membership luncheon last month. The talk was terrific. So was Marnell’s gift afterward: A $10,000 donation to the IAC’s scholarship program.

Marnell helped build several of Vegas famous resorts, including the Mirage, Treasure Island, Bellagio, Wynn Las Vegas and Rio, which he operated from 1990-‘99. He also developed the Forum Shops at Caesars, and is now a lifetime member of the IAC.

