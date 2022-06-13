Sting extends Strip production into 2023

Sting added six shows next April to his “My Songs” residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Sting performs during opening night of his residency: "Sting: My Songs" at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on October 29, 2021. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment)

Sting in ‘23 is happening on the Strip.

The rock superstar has added six shows next April to his “My Songs” residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The dates are April 1, 2, 5, 7, 8 and 9, onsale 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com. Sting’s upcoming shows are Wednesday, Friday and Saturday (tickets start at $59, not including fees).

The series debuted in 2021. In the Vegas-designed production, the 70-year-old co-founder of the Police performs “Roxanne,” “Message In A Bottle,” “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic,” and “Every Breath You Take,” along with several fan favorites from his solo career. He also performs selections from his latest album, “The Bridge.”

The show is booked in Caesars Entertainment’s exclusive partnership with Live Nation.

Sting has also been spotted at Las Vegas Strip productions, visiting Carrot Top and “Fantasy” on the same night last week. He was reportedly bemused at Carrot Top’s stage attire, and enjoyed “Roxanne” in the “Fantasy” lineup.

