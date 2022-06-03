Sting pulls Strip doubleheader with Carrot Top, ‘Fantasy’

Sting visited Carrot Top and “Fantasy” on Thursday, questioning the comic’s attire and the adult revue’s spin on, “Roxanne.”

Carrot Top, left, is shown with rock superstar Sting after Carrot Top's show at Luxor on Thursday, June 3, 2022. (Carrot Top)

Carrot Top is shown with the Sting questioned at Luxor on Thursday, June 3, 2022. (Carrot Top)

Sting wrote and sings the rock classic, “Roxanne.” For years, the 1979 hit by The Police has powered a dance number in the adult revue “Fantasy” at Luxor.

Sting finally saw the show, and Lorena Peril’s soaring performance of the song on Thursday night. Word from inside the revue was that he loved the performance.

As Peril said Friday, “It was exciting to have someone you have idolized for years watching you perform for an hour and a half.” Peril usually says in the song’s intro, “Anyone here like the music by The Police?” Sting responded by bopping his head through the number.

The 70-year-old rocker turned a Luxor double-header, taking in the Carrot Top show prior to the “Fantasy” experience.

It was the first time Sting had seen either production. He is back this weekend with his “My Songs” production at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Friday morning, Carrot Top revisited his pre-show meeting with the former Gordon Sumner.

“He was nice. Taller than I expected” said the comic, whose legal name is Scott Thompson (Sting is listed as 5-feet-11 inches tall, FWIW).

Carrot Top also said Sting remarked, “I assume you’re going be changing before you go out,” referring to the typical Carrot Top outfit of a branded CTOP T-shirt, bright-orange pants with glittery knee patches, and black sneakers.

“No, this is what I wear,” the comic said. “We can change outfits if you want.”

Sting is now a member something of the unofficial Carrot Top Guest Hall of Fame of celebs who have seen the show, along with Nicolas Cage; Gene Simmons of Kiss, Steven Tyler, Flavor Flav, Shania Twain, former Eagles member Don Felder, Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon and members of Styx, .38 Special and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

