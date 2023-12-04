Strip headliner closing Las Vegas ‘destination’ show

Miranda Lambert has added nine shows on the Strip in ’24, and that’s it for “Velvet Rodeo.”

Miranda Lambert (John Shearer/Getty Images)

Miranda Lambert performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Miranda Lambert is shown during her "Velvet Rodeo" show on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Miranda Lambert is shown during her "Velvet Rodeo" show on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Miranda Lambert’s last go-round on the Strip is spring ’24.

Announced Monday morning, the closing performances of Lambert’s blazing “Velvet Rodeo” production at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood run March 20, 22, 23, 27, 29, 30; and April 3, 5 and 6.

Tickets are on sale at 10 a.m. Pacific time Friday (go to ticketmaster.com/mirandavegas).

Lambert’s final five dates of this year are Thursday, Saturday, Sunday, Dec. 14 and Dec. 16. Those dates are on sale now.

Lambert emailed some thoughts over the weekend about her nine-pack of residency-closing performances:

On her favorite moments from the show thus far: “I’ve played every stage I think you can play as a performer — from bars and honky-tonks, to festivals and stadiums — and there are two things that come to mind that I have loved about ‘Velvet Rodeo.’ One is the fans who treat this show like a destination. They’re coming with a ‘you only live once’ attitude, and I love it. The second … It has to be the production we get to have behind the music night-after-night. When we dream, we dream big, and this set delivers as it’s a Vegas-sized production.”

On any revelations from the experience: “The residency came about in a really important time in my life and career. I’m happier than I’ve ever been, I’ve been trying new things — like writing a book and starting a new record label — and I think a lot of that ambition stems from feeling so welcomed in Vegas with ‘Velvet Rodeo.’ I’m still the same girl from Texas, but this experience led me to want to expand even further, and I’m really grateful for that.”

On a possible return to Vegas: “After our residence wraps next spring, I’m gonna live a little more life, write about it … And see where it takes us! And start getting ready to make some new music. I’m inspired and excited.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.