Superstar announces end of Las Vegas Strip residency

Shania Twain performs at the grand opening of her “Come On Over” Residency at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on May 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Shania Twain is extending, and closing, “Come On Over” at PH Live at Planet Hollywood.

Twain’s final nine shows cover Super Bowl weekend. The nine performances going on sale are Jan. 22, 24, 25, 29, 31; and Feb. 1, 5, 7, 8. The on-sale begins 10 a.m. Saturday at Ticketmaster.com.

PH Live is the former Bakkt Theater, Zappos Theater, Axis, Planet Hollywood Theatre for the Performing Arts and (originally) Aladdin Theatre for the Performing Arts. Caesars Entertainment exec Sean McBurney confirmed in an interview last month the venue’s naming agreement with Bakkt, a cryrptocurrency company, expired earlier this year.

The show marks the 25th anniversary of Twain’s top-selling “Come On Over” album. “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!,” “From This Moment On,” “You’re Still The One,” and “That Don’t Impress Me Much” are among that release’s catalog.

Twain is a frequent Strip headliner since opening at the Colosseum more than a decade ago. “Come On Over” launched this past May.

