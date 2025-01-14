Superstar delays much-hyped announcement; Grammys confirm broadcast

Beyoncé has posted her announcement set for Tuesday “will be postponed” in due to the L.A. fire devastation.

Beyoncé has held off her much-hyped announcement scheduled for Tuesday. The recording superstar cited the tragic and ongoing Los Angeles wildfires as the reason.

The 32-time Grammy Award winner said Monday on Instagram, “The January 14th announcement will be postponed to a later date due to the devastation caused by the ongoing wildfires around areas of Los Angeles.” The fires continue to rage and have displaced tens of thousands.

Beyoncé had teased to a possible “Cowboy Carter” tour with a social media post reading “1.14.25” following her halftime performance at the Ravens-Texans game on Christmas Day. It is expected the series will stop at Allegiant Stadium.

Some fans anticipated a residency at Sphere would be the announcement. But informed sources indicate that is not the case.

Also Tuesday, the Grammy Awards officials confirmed this year’s telecast will proceed on Feb. 2 as scheduled. Music industry professionals and fans speculated the show would move off the date because of the fires.

Recording Academy and MusiCares CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and Tammy Hurt, the chair of the academy’s board of trustees released a joint statement: “This year’s show, however, will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours.”

The Grammys are set for their regular home of Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

